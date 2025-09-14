What Channel Are the Emmys on Tonight? Your Cable Options

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally here, and TV’s biggest stars are ready to hit the red carpet before the highly anticipated ceremony kicks off. With fan-favorite shows like Severance leading the conversation this season, audiences are eager to see which series and stars will take home the night’s top honors. If you’re planning to watch the show live, you’ll need to know exactly what channel to tune into.

Whether you’re flipping through your cable guide or looking for streaming alternatives, here’s everything to know about your viewing options for Emmy night.

When Are the Emmys 2025?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze,

Leading up to the event, the Creative Arts Emmys were held earlier in the month, on September 6 and 7, to honor technical achievements and additional categories that don’t air during the primetime broadcast.

What Time Are the Emmys?

The Primetime Emmy Awards will begin at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

What Channel Are the Emmys on Tonight?

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air live on CBS, continuing the network’s long tradition of broadcasting the ceremony. Viewers across the U.S. can tune in through their local CBS affiliate to watch the show as it happens.

Can I Stream the Emmys Live?

Yes, the 2025 Emmy Awards will be available to stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to your local CBS feed. If you’re subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential plan, you won’t be able to stream the show live, but the full ceremony will be available on demand starting the next day, September 15, and remain available through September 21.

What Are the Creative Arts Emmys?

The Creative Arts Emmys recognize outstanding technical and artistic achievements in television, such as sound, visual effects, casting, and production design. They also include some on-screen categories like guest acting awards. While these honors aren’t presented during the primetime telecast, they play an essential role in spotlighting the craftsmanship that helps bring television to life.