Creative Arts Emmys Vs. Primetime Emmys: What’s The Difference ?

The Television Academy is hosting the 76th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 15. While many are looking forward to the night, with father-and-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy set to host, some may not be aware that there are actually two nights of events. Due to the numerous television shows, series, and categories to consider, the organization also hosts the Creative Arts Emmys, which took place on September 7, in addition to the Primetime Emmys that everyone tunes in to watch.

According to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences website, the academy “is dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Award.”

To clarify the difference between the two events, HollywoodLife has gathered some information to help you better understand each show.

What Are the Creative Arts Emmys?

The Creative Arts Emmys are held to present several awards ahead of the main event. This night specifically honors achievements in television categories such as programs, performance, animation, art direction, casting, choreography, and more.

What Are the Primetime Emmy Awards?

The Primetime Emmys are the awards show most people tune in to watch. This event presents the most anticipated awards to television programs recognized for excellence throughout the year. Awards given include categories like Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Best Drama, and more.

What Time Are the 2024 Emmys?

The 2024 Emmys are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. Pacific) on Sunday. The awards ceremony will commence shortly after the red carpet event, which starts at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Where Are the 2024 Emmys?

The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on September 15.

Who Won at the Creative Arts Emmys?

Several winners were announced on Saturday, September 7. Among the highlights, The Bear won for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, while Shōgun took home the award for Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series. The Last of Us was also added to the winners list, with Storm Reid winning Outstanding Guest Actress, and Ahsoka, based off of Star Wars, taking home the award for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, among others.