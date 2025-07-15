When Are the Emmys 2025? Find Out Awards Show Date

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are back this fall to celebrate the best in television. Leading the nominees are the Apple TV+ shows The Studio and Severance with more than 20 nominations each. With categories honoring actors, writers, directors and more, the 2025 Emmys will be a night to remember. So, when exactly will the awards show take place?

Though the event is set to be an exciting night for television, there were quite a few notable names that got snubbed from Emmys categories, including Selena Gomez and her Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin as well as Meryl Streep and Melissa McCarthy.

Below, find out the date and time of this year’s Emmys and how to watch the event.

Where Are the Emmys Taking Place in 2025?

The location of the 2025 Emmy Awards is the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California.

When Are the Emmys 2025? Awards Show Date

The Emmys will take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

What Time Are the 2025 Emmys?

The awards show begins promptly at 8:00 p.m. ET right after the stars arrive for red carpet photos.

How to Watch the Emmy Awards 2025

The 2025 Emmy Awards will air live on CBS and be available to stream via Paramount+.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 Emmys?

Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 2025 Emmy Awards.

How Many Emmys Was Severance Nominated for?

Apple TV+’s Severance directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott and Britt Lower is up for 27 Emmy nominations, including the categories for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Actor and Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor, Outstanding Director and more.

Others who got nominated included breakout stars like Cooper Koch from Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story to Owen Cooper from Adolescence.