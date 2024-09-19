Cooper Koch: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Playing Erik Menendez

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Cooper Koch is quickly rising to prominence thanks to his latest role in Netflix’s anthology series Monsters: The Lyle an Erik Menendez Story. The Los Angeles-born actor plays the role of Erik Menéndez, one of the two Menéndez brothers convicted of killing their parents in 1989. Cooper got into character by delving into Erik’s personal life, which the Netflix star opened up about during a new interview. And since he’s only been seen in a handful of projects, fans want to know more about Cooper aside from his impressive performance as Erik.

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts about Cooper, below!

Cooper Plays Erik Menendez in ‘Monsters’

While speaking with TheWrap in an interview published in September 2024, Cooper explained how he managed to step into his character’s shoes.

“I turned my trailer into Erik’s room, so I had clothes everywhere, and I had pictures of him on the wall, pictures of me too,” Cooper pointed out. “I looked at videos of me when I was really young, and I watched how my parents treated me, which gave me a level of gratitude for my family and my parents. I listened to [Erik] and watched him religiously. And I had my music, I had all different kinds of journals, all different kinds of things to help me really feel like him and be him.”

He Has a Twin Brother

Cooper has a twin brother named Payton Koch. Payton isn’t an actor, but he works in the entertainment industry as a film editor. In fact, per his IMDb page, Payton was nominated for an Emmy Award. Among Payton’s most notable credits as a series editor were for multiple episodes of Only Murders in the Building and American Horror Story.

Cooper’s Family Works in Entertainment

Aside from his brother, Cooper comes from a family of entertainers. According to his IMDb page, Cooper’s father is Billy Koch, who has worked as a visual effects editor on multiple films, such as Jerry Maguire and Space Jam. His grandfather, Hawk Koch, is a movie producer and the previous President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild.

Cooper’s great-grandfather, Howard W. Koch, worked as a producer and a director. Among his most notable credits include The Manchurian Candidate and Airplane II: The Sequel.

He Got His First Film Role in 2018

Cooper landed his first gig in 2018 in the film West 40s and steadily earned more roles. His most famous credits include They/Them, Swallowed and Power Book II: Ghost.

Cooper Attended the Pace School of Performing Arts

Although he grew up in Los Angeles County, Cooper moved to New York City, where he earned his BFA in Acting from the Pace School of Performing Arts.