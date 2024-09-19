Netflix Expands Crime Series Based on Lyle and Erik Menendez Murder Case

Image Credit: Soqui Ted

Netflix expanded its crime category with a series based on the case of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

The two brothers, who were 21 and 18 years old when they murdered their parents in 1989, were found guilty of killing José and Mary Louise Menendez and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Despite growing up in a wealthy family, thanks to their father’s work in the entertainment industry, Lyle and Erik claimed during their court trials that they suffered from physical, emotional, and sexual abuse throughout their childhood.

The Menendez family case became a high-profile story, and now Netflix, along with the creators of Dahmer starring Evan Peters, have released the second season of their crime anthology series based focused on the Menendez brothers. The show stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle), Cooper Koch (Erik), Javier Bardem (José), and Chloë Sevigny (Mary Louise, also known as, “Kitty”). Season two of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, released on Thursday, September 19, consists of eight episodes, each running between 30 and 65 minutes.

The release comes shortly after the official trailer dropped on September 4. The clip featured the Menendez family posing for a portrait, courtroom scenes, and glimpses of the brothers’ lives after committing the crime. In the earlier teaser, released on August 27, a conversation between the parents is overheard. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” says Mary Louise. José responds, “What do you mean?” After further discussion, José whispers, “It’s over, it’s done… I’m going to fix this family.” In the next scene, the brothers, bathed in blue light, embrace as one says, “It’s just us now, we’re on our own.”

The show will be part of the crime anthology series Monsters, which initially began with executive producer Ryan Murphy’s release of Dahmer, detailing the case of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy reflected on the making of the series, saying, “We weren’t so much interested in Jeffrey Dahmer, the person, but in what made him the monster he became.”

According to the New York Post, the platform’s description states that the show “dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).