Owen Cooper: 5 Things About the ‘Adolescence’ Star Who Played Jamie

Owen Cooper quickly became the talk of the town when Adolescence premiered on Netflix in March 2025. The teen’s performance has been hailed by critics and audiences alike, with the U.K. media calling the one-shot, four-episode miniseries “one of the most terrifying” shows of all time. Owen plays the role of Jamie Miller: a seemingly well-behaved 13-year-old who is arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. The show explores themes of bullying and toxic masculinity amongst teenagers, and thanks to Owen, viewers watch Jamie’s true character unravel in episode 3.

Owen’s First Acting Role Was in Adolescence

To the shock of many, Adolescence is Owen’s first-ever on-screen acting role. Series director Philip Barantini told Variety that an acting coach was on set to help Owen since each episode was filmed in one continuous shot.

“Once we cast Owen, I was like: ‘Oh, I need to make sure he can actually do this thing,'” the director said. “So, we got some people in to work with him while I was working on other episodes. There was an acting teacher who was there to just help him with his lines and help him get it all off the page. Honestly, first day on set was obviously nerve racking for all of us. But he just absolutely blew me away. Actors train for years and years and still can’t really master what Owen has mastered, which is basically just being in the moment and listening and being truthful.”

Owen Was 14 When He Played Jamie Miller

Owen was 14 years old when he played his 13-year-old character.

Owen Wanted to Play Football Before Acting

During his and Philip’s March 2025 interview with Variety, Owen revealed that he had “literally” no acting experience prior to Adolescence.

“I only really wanted to start acting a couple of years ago. It’s not been long,” Owen told the publication. “I grew up wanting to be a footballer. I don’t know what it was that made me want to do it, but I just wanted to do it. And then I went to lessons and enjoyed it. And then I got into a little agency thing, and then I got a self-tape request for ‘Adolescence.’ And everything came from that really.”

While discussing the agency The Drama Mob, Owen pointed out that he took “hourly lessons on a Tuesday where we’d get a piece of script and just read it off.” The newcomer to Hollywood then added, “But I was just doing it for a hobby and didn’t expect much from it. And then when Adolescence came, I obviously took it a lot more seriously. And I just took it on the chin really, and just did it.”

Owen’s Next Role Will be in Wuthering Heights

Owen was cast in his next major film role in Wuthering Heights opposite Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Owen Has an Instagram Account

The 15-year-old actor keeps a low profile, but he does have an Instagram account.