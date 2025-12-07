Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: See the Full List of Nominees

Image Credit: Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have officially kicked off awards season with a packed field of film and television contenders. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners dominated the film categories with 17 nominations, nearly matching nomination records, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, Netflix’s Frankenstein and the period drama Hamnet also scored multiple key nods. On the TV side, Adolescence led with six nominations, with popular series like Abbott Elementary, The Diplomat and Severance recognized across categories. Hosted once again by Chelsea Handler, the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will broadcast live on January 4, 2026, from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Bugonia (Focus Features)

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Hamnet (Focus Features)

Jay Kelly (Netflix)

Marty Supreme (A24)

One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Sentimental Value (Neon)

Sinners (Warner Bros.)

Train Dreams (Netflix)

Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

– Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

– One Battle After Another Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

– Train Dreams Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

– Blue Moon Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

– Sinners Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor/Actress

Everett Blunck — The Plague

Miles Caton — Sinners

Cary Christopher — Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman — Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe — Hamnet

Nina Ye — Left-Handed Girl

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Best Original Screenplay

Jay Kelly — Noah Baumbach & Emily Mortimer

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Weapons — Zach Cregger

Sorry, Baby — Eva Victor

Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar — Train Dreams

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar & Jahye Lee — No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro — Frankenstein

Will Tracy — Bugonia

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Best Casting and Ensemble

Hamnet

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Cinematography

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Production Design

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

A House of Dynamite

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Perfect Neighbor

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Hedda

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Best Hair & Makeup

28 Years Later

Frankenstein

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Superman

Best Stunt Design

Ballerina

F1

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

In Your Dreams

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Eternity

Friendship

The Naked Gun

The Phoenician Scheme

Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

It Was Just an Accident

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sirat

Belén

Best Song

“Drive” – F1

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” – Sinners

“Clothed by the Sun” – The Testament of Ann Lee

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

Best Score

Hans Zimmer — F1

Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

Max Richter — Hamnet

Daniel Lopatin — Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Warfare

Best Drama Series

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Diego Luna — Andor

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Adam Scott — Severance

Billy Bob Thornton — Landman

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age

Britt Lower — Severance

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Patrick Ball — The Pitt

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh — The Diplomat

Wood Harris — Forever

Tom Pelphrey — Task

Tramell Tillman — Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Nicole Beharie — The Morning Show

Denée Benton — The Gilded Age

Allison Janney — The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt

Greta Lee — The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall — Matlock

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson — A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier — St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride — The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Alexander Skarsgård — Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series