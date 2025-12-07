Search

NewsExpand Menu

EntertainmentExpand Menu

BeautyExpand Menu

FashionExpand Menu

ShoppingExpand Menu

TrendingExpand Menu

Celebrity BiosExpand Menu

Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: See the Full List of Nominees

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations are out, with 'Sinners' leading and Ariana Grande scoring a nod for 'Wicked: For Good.' See all the nominees here.

By:
Reading Time: 4 minutes
December 7, 2025 11:43AM EST
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: See the Full List of Nominees
Image Credit: Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

The 2026 Critics Choice Awards nominations have officially kicked off awards season with a packed field of film and television contenders. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners dominated the film categories with 17 nominations, nearly matching nomination records, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, Netflix’s Frankenstein and the period drama Hamnet also scored multiple key nods. On the TV side, Adolescence led with six nominations, with popular series like Abbott Elementary, The Diplomat and Severance recognized across categories. Hosted once again by Chelsea Handler, the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards will broadcast live on January 4, 2026, from Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

  • Bugonia (Focus Features)

  • Frankenstein (Netflix)

  • Hamnet (Focus Features)

  • Jay Kelly (Netflix)

  • Marty Supreme (A24)

  • One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

  • Sentimental Value (Neon)

  • Sinners (Warner Bros.)

  • Train Dreams (Netflix)

  • Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Best Actor

  • Timothée ChalametMarty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprioOne Battle After Another
  • Joel EdgertonTrain Dreams
  • Ethan HawkeBlue Moon
  • Michael B. JordanSinners
  • Wagner MouraThe Secret Agent

Best Actress

  • Jessie BuckleyHamnet

  • Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You

  • Chase InfinitiOne Battle After Another

  • Renate ReinsveSentimental Value

  • Amanda SeyfriedThe Testament of Ann Lee

  • Emma StoneBugonia

Best Supporting Actor

  • Benicio del ToroOne Battle After Another

  • Jacob ElordiFrankenstein

  • Paul MescalHamnet

  • Sean PennOne Battle After Another

  • Adam SandlerJay Kelly

  • Stellan SkarsgårdSentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

  • Elle FanningSentimental Value

  • Ariana GrandeWicked: For Good

  • Inga Ibsdotter LilleaasSentimental Value

  • Amy MadiganWeapons

  • Wunmi MosakuSinners

  • Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Ariana Grande attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 09: Ariana Grande attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Universal Pictures “Wicked” at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Best Young Actor/Actress

  • Everett BlunckThe Plague

  • Miles CatonSinners

  • Cary ChristopherWeapons

  • Shannon Mahina GormanRental Family

  • Jacobi JupeHamnet

  • Nina YeLeft-Handed Girl

Best Director

  • Paul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another

  • Ryan CooglerSinners

  • Guillermo del ToroFrankenstein

  • Josh SafdieMarty Supreme

  • Joachim TrierSentimental Value

  • Chloé ZhaoHamnet

Best Original Screenplay

  • Jay KellyNoah Baumbach & Emily Mortimer

  • Marty SupremeRonald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

  • SinnersRyan Coogler

  • Weapons Zach Cregger

  • Sorry, BabyEva Victor

  • Sentimental ValueEskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another

  • Clint Bentley & Greg KwedarTrain Dreams

  • Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar & Jahye LeeNo Other Choice

  • Guillermo del ToroFrankenstein

  • Will TracyBugonia

  • Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’FarrellHamnet

Best Casting and Ensemble

  • Hamnet

  • Jay Kelly

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Best Cinematography

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Best Production Design

  • The Fantastic Four: First Steps

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Best Editing

  • A House of Dynamite

  • F1

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Perfect Neighbor

  • Sinners

Best Costume Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Hedda

  • Kiss of the Spider Woman

  • Sinners

  • Wicked: For Good

Best Hair & Makeup

  • 28 Years Later

  • Frankenstein

  • Sinners

  • The Smashing Machine

  • Weapons

  • Wicked: For Good

Best Visual Effects

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

  • Sinners

  • Superman

Best Stunt Design

  • Ballerina

  • F1

  • Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Warfare

Best Animated Feature

  • Arco

  • Elio

  • In Your Dreams

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

  • Zootopia 2

Best Comedy

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island

  • Eternity

  • Friendship

  • The Naked Gun

  • The Phoenician Scheme

  • Splitsville

Best Foreign Language Film

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • Left-Handed Girl

  • No Other Choice

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sirat

  • Belén

Best Song

  • “Drive” – F1

  • “Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters

  • “I Lied to You” – Sinners

  • “Clothed by the Sun” – The Testament of Ann Lee

  • “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams

  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good

Best Score

  • Hans ZimmerF1

  • Alexandre DesplatFrankenstein

  • Max RichterHamnet

  • Daniel LopatinMarty Supreme

  • Jonny GreenwoodOne Battle After Another

  • Ludwig GöranssonSinners

Best Sound

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sirat

  • Warfare

Best Drama Series

  • Alien: Earth

  • Andor

  • The Diplomat

  • Paradise

  • The Pitt

  • Pluribus

  • Severance

  • Task

Best Actor in a Drama Series

  • Sterling K. BrownParadise

  • Diego LunaAndor

  • Mark RuffaloTask

  • Adam Scott Severance

  • Billy Bob ThorntonLandman

  • Noah WyleThe Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series

  • Kathy BatesMatlock

  • Carrie CoonThe Gilded Age

  • Britt Lower Severance

  • Bella RamseyThe Last of Us

  • Keri Russell The Diplomat

  • Rhea SeehornPluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

  • Patrick BallThe Pitt

  • Billy CrudupThe Morning Show

  • Ato EssandohThe Diplomat

  • Wood Harris Forever

  • Tom PelphreyTask

  • Tramell TillmanSeverance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

  • Nicole BeharieThe Morning Show

  • Denée BentonThe Gilded Age

  • Allison JanneyThe Diplomat

  • Katherine LaNasa The Pitt

  • Greta LeeThe Morning Show

  • Skye P. MarshallMatlock

Best Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary

  • Elsbeth

  • Ghosts

  • Hacks

  • Nobody Wants This

  • Only Murders in the Building

  • The Righteous Gemstones

  • The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Adam Brody Nobody Wants This

  • Ted DansonA Man on the Inside

  • David Alan Grier St. Denis Medical

  • Danny McBride The Righteous Gemstones

  • Seth RogenThe Studio

  • Alexander Skarsgård Murderbot

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

  • Kristen BellNobody Wants This

  • Natasha LyonnePoker Face

  • Rose McIverGhosts

  • Edi PattersonThe Righteous Gemstones

  • Carrie PrestonElsbeth

  • Jean SmartHacks