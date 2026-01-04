How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026: Streaming & Online Viewing Options

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Critics’ Choice Awards are officially underway, bringing Hollywood’s awards season into full swing. The annual ceremony honors the best in film and television from the past year, with many of the industry’s biggest stars in attendance. This year’s show is hosted once again by Chelsea Handler, marking her fourth consecutive turn as master of ceremonies. This year’s nominations spotlight standout work including Ryan Coogler’s Sinners — leading the film field with 17 nods — and Netflix’s Adolescence, which tops the television categories.

Whether you’re watching on cable or streaming from home, there are several ways to tune in. Below, find everything you need to know about how to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 live, stream the show online, and catch the red carpet coverage.

When Are the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026?

The 31st annual Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, honoring the best in film and television from 2025. The ceremony airs live from 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

How Can I Watch the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards?

You can watch the Critics’ Choice Awards live on E! and USA Network, with the full ceremony streamed online via the networks’ websites and apps with a TV provider login (including E!, USA, SYFY and Oxygen). The show will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Can I Livestream the Critics’ Choice Awards?

Yes — in addition to network broadcasts, the Critics’ Choice Awards can be livestreamed on USANetwork.com and through the E! and USA Network apps with a TV login. Pre-show red carpet coverage (“LIVE from E!: Critics Choice Awards”) also streams live on network apps and social platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

Who’s Presenting at the Critics’ Choice Awards 2026?

A star-studded lineup of presenters is slated for the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards, including actors, directors and entertainment figures from both film and television. Confirmed presenters range from Ali Larter, Alicia Silverstone, Allison Janney and Ava DuVernay to Jeff Goldblum, Kaley Cuoco, Mckenna Grace, Noah Schnapp, Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, Rhea Seehorn and William H. Macy, among others.