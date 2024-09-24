‘Sinners’ 2025: About the Michael B. Jordan Horror Movie

Image Credit: WireImage

Michael B. Jordan is in a brand-new horror movie that’s expected to sent chills down anyone’s spine. In the upcoming 2025 film Sinners, the Creed star introduces viewers to an intense fear. Although fans can’t wait to see how the story unfolds, many details surrounding the film’s production, release date and plot have been kept under wraps.

What Is Sinners About?

The officially Sinners synopsis reads, “Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

The movie was written, directed and produced by Ryan Coogler. Ryan and Michael have worked together in the past. The actor previously starred in the filmmaker’s Fruitvale Station, the Creed franchise and the Black Panther franchise.

The upcoming movie takes place in 1930s Jim Crow-era South. Since the project has been kept under wraps until now, other details about the film remain unclear.

In the Sinners trailer, viewers see Michael struggling with an ominous dilemma.

“I’ve been all over this world. I’ve seen men die in ways I ain’t even know was possible,” he says in the trailer. “Of all the things that I’ve seen, I ain’t ever seen no demons, no ghosts, no magic … till now.”

Sinners 2025 Release Date

Sinners will be released on March 7, 2025.

How to Watch Sinners

As of now, a streaming release has not been confirmed. So, viewers will be able to watch Sinners in theaters on March 7, 2025. However, since many of Warner Bros.’ films were released onto Max following their release date, horror fans can likely expect Sinners to reach Max sometime after its theatrical release.

Who Else Is in the Sinners 2025 Cast?

Apart from Michael, the rest of the Sinners cast features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller, Delroy Lindo, Li Jun Li, Lola Kirke and several more.