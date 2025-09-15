‘Adolescence’ Netflix Cast: All About Each Star From the Emmy-Winning Series

Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Adolescence quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits in history, and it’s all thanks to the cast and crew behind the show. Exploring multiple complicated themes, the one-shot series delves into the consequences of 13-year-old Jamie Miller’s actions. With the show’s big night at the 2025 Emmy Awards, newer fans want to learn more about the talented stars.

Hollywood Life has compiled career and background details of each main cast member from Adolescence below.

Owen Cooper (Jamie Miller)

At just 15 years old, Owen became the youngest male Emmys winner in history. The UK native was cast in the role of Jamie Miller when he was 14 after attending acting classes at the Drama Mob school in Manchester.

“When I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to even be in the United States, never mind here,” Owen said while accepting his Emmy Award in September 2025. “I think tonight proves if you listen, and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. Who cares if you get embarrassed? … It may have my name on this [award], but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”

Owen is well on his way to a busy career. Next, he’s starring in Wuthering Heights as the younger version of Heathcliff.

Stephen Graham (Eddie Miller)

Stephen not only plays Eddie Miller in Adolescence, he also created, co-wrote and executive produced the series, which ultimately scored him several Emmys. The English actor has been in the film business since the early 1990s and is perhaps best known for his role as Scrum in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Stephen is also recognized for his performances in Gangs of New York, This Is England, Boardwalk Empire and Peaky Blinders. Apart from those, he appeared in a slew of films and television shows, such as The Irishman, Boiling Point, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Venom: The Last Dance and the upcoming biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Erin Doherty (Briony Ariston)

Erin, a first-time Emmy Award winner for Adolescence, played the role of forensic psychologist Briony Ariston, whose memorable scene with Owen’s Jamie chilled viewers to the bone.

The English actress is best known for her roles in The Crown and Chloe.

Ashley Walters (DI Luke Bascombe)

Ashley, also known by his stage name, Asher D, played the role of DI Luke in the series. The multi-talented rapper, actor and songwriter is recognized for his performances in Top Boy, Grange Hill, Storm Damage, Bullet Boy, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, Outcasts, Doctor Who, The Aliens, Bulletproof and A Thousand Blows.

Faye Marsay (DS Misha Frank)

Faye has been in show business since the 2010s, landing her breakout role as Anne Neville in the famous BBS series The White Queen. She went on to build a prominent portfolio of television credits, of which include Glue, Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Love, Nina, Black Mirror, Bancroft, Andor and more.

Christine Tremarco (Manda Miller)

Playing the role of Manda Miller, Christine is also known for her TV credits in Waterloo Road, Casualty, Little Boy Blue, Clink, Wolfe and Emmerdale.