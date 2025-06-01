‘Frankenstein’ 2025 Movie: Netflix Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Ken Woroner / Netflix

He’s alive! Leave it to Guillermo del Toro to bring back Frankenstein in a brand-new eerily creative way. Coming to Netflix in late 2025, the new Frankenstein movie has a star-studded cast, and it’s based directly on author Mary Shelley‘s 1818 novel of the same name.

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family,” Guillermo said, according to Netflix’s Tudum. “And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

Frankenstein Movie Release Date

Guillermo’s Frankenstein will debut on Netflix in November 2025. The exact date of the premiere is still unclear.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein Trailer

During Netflix’s Tudum 2025: The Live Event, the trailer for Frankenstein dropped. Though it’s a brief compilation of scenes, fans can hold onto it for now as they wait for an official release date.

Though the monster-creating story tends to take on a more horrific side in Hollywood renditions, Guillermo said his version is not a thriller.

“Somebody asked me the other day, ‘Does it have really scary scenes?’ the filmmaker said during a conversation at the Cannes Film Festival with composer Alexandre Desplat. “For the first time, I considered that. It’s an emotional story for me. It’s as personal as anything. I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son … I’m not doing a horror movie — ever. I’m not trying to do that.”

Frankenstein Netflix Cast

The Frankenstein 2025 cast features some of the biggest names in show business. Oscar Isaac is playing the main role of Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi is Frankenstein’s monster and Mia Goth is Elizabeth Lavenza, Victor’s fiancée.

Also in the Frankenstein 2025 cast is Christian Convery as young Victor, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorious, Felix Kammerer as Williams, Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, David Bradley as Blind Man and Ralph Ineson as Professor Kempre