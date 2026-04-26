Who Is the Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter? Updates

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Everyone who attended the April 25, 2026, White House Correspondents’ Dinner left shaking after shots were fired inside the event. Donald Trump, Melania Trump, JD Vance and others were immediately evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. Shortly thereafter, Trump held a press conference and noted that the suspect shooter had been apprehended and that he would face legal consequences.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House.”

Below, get all updates on the identity of the alleged shooter, his background and his motive for attempting to assassinate the Republican president.

Who Tried to Assassinate Trump at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

The suspected gunman was identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen.

Where Is Cole Thomas Allen From?

Multiple outlets have reported that Allen is from Torrance, California, a city in Los Angeles County.

Is Cole Thomas Allen a Democrat or a Republican?

According to the Los Angeles Times, Allen has no party preference on record, so he is neither a Democrat or a Republican. However, in October 2024, Allen donated $25 to ActBlue, which is a political action committee that raises money for Democrats, per the Federal Election Commission. The donation was reportedly earmarked for Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign.

Where Did Cole Thomas Allen Go to School?

Allen reportedly graduated from Caltech in 2017 and studied mechanical engineering. While attending school, he was a member of the Christian fellowship, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A computer science professor named Bin Tang from California State University-Dominguez Hills told The Associated Press that Allen took some of his classes and that he was always a well-behaved student.

“[Allen] was a very good student indeed, always sitting in the first row of my class, paying attention, and frequently emailing me with coursework questions,” Tang told the outlet. “Soft spoken, very polite, a good fellow. I am very shocked to see the news.”

What Does Cole Thomas Allen Do for Work?

Allen is an educator in Southern California. He even won a “Teacher of the Month” credential.