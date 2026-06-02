Celebrities Reportedly Attending Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Image Credit: GC Images

Taylor Swift is starting her love story with her future husband, Travis Kelce, this summer. Considered the American version of the royal wedding, the Swift-Kelce ceremony is one of the most highly anticipated — and secretive — events of the year, and fans will do just about anything to get a glimpse inside the couple’s special day.

As for the guest list, Swifties know that Taylor and Travis have some famous friends, but did everyone make the cut? Here, Hollywood Life unpacks what we know so far about Taylor and Travis’ highly anticipated wedding.

Who Was Not Invited to Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

According to multiple outlets, a handful of Taylor’s estranged and/or former friends were not invited to her and Travis’ wedding.

Following the publicized legal battle against Justin Baldoni, Taylor’s pal Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, are rumored to have not been invited.

Others who reportedly did not receive an invitation were Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry and Karlie Kloss.

Despite being buddies for years, Page Six reported that Miles and Keleigh were not invited to Taylor’s big day. During. apast interview with Parade, Miles was asked about Taylor’s wedding, to which he replied, “I don’t know. That is gonna be — I imagine — one impressive wedding. But yeah, just very happy for them. I’ve known Trav for a while, too, and I think they’re having a blast. That’s the point.”

Which Celebrities Were Invited to Taylor & Travis’ Wedding?

Most of Taylor’s close friends received invites to the wedding, according to multiple outlets, including Page Six. The following are the names of stars who reportedly received invites:

Suki confirmed that she was invited to Taylor and Travis’ big day during a May 2026 interview with Vogue.

“Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Suki said, referring to when she’ll marry her long-time partner, Robert Pattinson. “I’m gonna go to Taylor’s wedding, and maybe I’ll get some inspiration. It will be amazing.”

When Is Taylor Swift’s Wedding Taking Place?

Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding Taylor and Travis’ wedding date. Initially, multiple outlets reported that they were tying the knot the weekend of July 4. However, others have claimed that the couple will exchange vows in mid-June.

Taylor has remained tight-lipped about her wedding date.