Justin Baldoni’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor & Director Has in 2024

Justin Baldoni has reached new heights in his film career. After gaining recognition for his performance in Jane the Virgin, he went on to direct several films and star in others, likely increasing his net worth in the process. However, his most recent project, It Ends With Us, quickly stirred up controversy. After starring in and directing the project, rumors of tension between him and Blake Lively swirled and escalated when she filed a lawsuit against him for sexual harassment at the end of 2024. Justin vehemently denied the actress’ claims.

Learn more about Justin’s film career below.

Who Is Justin Baldoni?

Justin is known for his portrayal of Rafael Solano in Jane the Virgin. He played the role for five years, then went on to direct a handful of famous productions, including Five Feet Apart. The romance starred Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson. After landing a few more on-screen TV and film roles, Justin branched out as a director and producer. He served as an executive producer on multiple productions, including The Garfield Movie, Ezra and Will & Harper.

Following the release of It Ends With Us, which Justin co-starred in and directed, Blake accused him of sexual harassment. Shortly thereafter, multiple outlets reported that Justin’s agency, WME, dropped him as a client.

In response to Blake’s lawsuit, Justin’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, released a statement to Variety, calling the complaint “shameful” and “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

What Is Justin Baldoni’s Net Worth?

Justin has a net worth of $4 million as of December 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Justin Baldoni Get Rich?

Justin acquired a high net worth because he branched out in different areas of the entertainment industry. Though he primarily began as an actor, Justin has written, produced and directed multiple projects. He also co-founded his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Is Justin Baldoni Married?

Yes, Justin has been married to his wife, Emily Baldoni, since 2013. They share a daughter and a son together.