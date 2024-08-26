Justin Baldoni & Family Enjoy Theme Park Day Amid ‘It Ends With Us’ Feud Rumors

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Justin Baldoni is spending time with his family following the premiere of his latest film, It Ends With Us. The 40-year-old actor and director was recently spotted in Los Angeles’ Universal Studios with his wife, Emily, and their kids, Maiya and Maxwell, as rumors continue to circulate about Justin’s alleged tension with his film co-star Blake Lively.

The official Instagram account of the Hollywood theme park shared a photo of Justin and Emily over the weekend. For the day out, the former Jane the Virgin star wore a Yankees baseball cap, a white T-shirt and black shorts, while Emily donned a black tank top with a pink skirt.

The family outing comes three weeks after rumors surfaced online about Justin and his alleged rift with Blake, 37. The two did not pose for red carpet pictures together at the It Ends With Us premiere in New York earlier this month. Additionally, multiple outlets reported that the co-stars struggled with creative differences and other disagreements while working together.

As rumors continued to swirl, Blake faced backlash over a past interview, in which she seemingly ignored and dissed a reporter.

Neither Blake nor Justin has publicly commented on the speculation surrounding their alleged work feud. However, Justin reportedly hired a PR crisis manager in the wake of the drama.

Last week, It Ends With Us star Brandon Sklenar broke his silence on the internet rumors in an Instagram post. Per his lengthy caption posted on August 20, the 34-year-old actor blasted social media users for “vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film.”

“What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film,” Brandon wrote. “It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

Brandon concluded his statement by noting that their film “is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s**t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.” He added that the movie is also “mean to inspire” and to “validate and recognize.”

“It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone,” he continued. “Ultimately, it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again, make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together.”