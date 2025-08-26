When Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Getting Married? Updates on Their Upcoming Wedding

Image Credit: Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

It’s official — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are each other’s endgame. The couple announced their engagement in a witty Instagram post on August 26, 2025, which read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Since Swifties are clamoring to learn more about the rose garden proposal, the ring and their upcoming wedding, many are wondering when Taylor and Travis are getting married.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Taylor and Travis’ engagement and future vows.

How Long Have Taylor Swift & Travis Been Together?

As of August 2025, Taylor and Travis have been dating for about two years. He made the first move in July 2023 by revealing his failed attempt to give the pop star his phone number at an Eras Tour concert. Shortly thereafter, Taylor and Travis started going out, and they went public with their relationship in September of that year.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Taylor also clarified that her and Travis’ first date was not at the first Chiefs game she attended.”We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Taylor quipped.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the Grammy Award winner noted. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

When Are Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Taylor and Travis have not confirmed their wedding date at the time of publication. It’s also unclear if the couple will hold a large ceremony with famous friends or if they’ll opt for a simple, private event.

How Much Did Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Cost Travis Kelce?

Taylor’s engagement ring is between 6 to 7 carats, according to diamond jewelry expert and the co-founder of Plum Diamonds, Kristy Cullinane. Kristy described the rock as “an old mine elongated cushion-cut ring” in a “gold reverse taper band with diamond accents” that cost around $400,000.

However, multiple outlets reported that Taylor’s ring cost between $500,000 and $1.2 million.