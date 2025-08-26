Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Price: How Much Did it Cost Travis Kelce?

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” is pretty much the perfect way to sum up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s love story — taken directly from the couple’s announcement. The 35-year-old “Love Story” hitmaker and the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player confirmed their engagement on August 26, 2025, and they showed off Taylor’s stunning ring in an Instagram carousel post. The sparkler, of course, looks like an expensive rock, so fans are wondering how much it might have cost Travis.

Below, we’ve got the price, carats and more details on Taylor’s stunning engagement ring.

Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Photo

As seen in the Instagram photos that Taylor and Travis shared, the football tight end took the “Karma” artist into a beautiful rose garden to pop the question. The setting couldn’t get any more romantic as the lovers embraced once Taylor said “yes.”

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the engaged pair captioned their joint social media post.

How Many Carats Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring?

According to diamond jewelry expert and the co-founder of Plum Diamonds, Kristy Cullinane, Taylor’s engagement ring is between 6 to 7 carats. Kristy described the piece as “an old mine elongated cushion-cut ring” in a “gold reverse taper band with diamond accents.” The prongs and button back of the ring serve “like a little diamond ‘frame,'” she added.

How Much Did Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Cost Travis Kelce?

Taylor’s engagement ring likely cost Travis $400,000 with a mined diamond, Plum Diamonds’ expert Kristy said.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth in 2025?

Travis has a net worth of about $90 million as of August 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings largely come from his Kansas City Chiefs contract and endorsement deals.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth As of 2025?

Taylor has a huge net worth, thanks to her world tours and earnings from her music. She’s currently worth $1.6 billion, per Forbes.

How Long Have Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Been Dating?

As of August 2025, Taylor and Travis have been dating for about two years. He first expressed interest in the pop star back in July 2023 on the “New Heights” podcast. At the time, the athlete said he failed to meet the Grammy Award winner backstage at one of her Eras Tour shows so that he could give her his number. Once Taylor got word of Travis’ comments, they started quietly dating before going public with their love in September 2023.