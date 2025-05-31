Taylor Swift’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Swift has fought for the rights to all of her music for years, and now, she’s finally won the battle. The global pop icon bought the masters to all of her recordings in May 2025. Since the purchase was a hefty amount, Swifties are wondering where the transaction left Taylor’s net worth.

Below, find out what Taylor’s net worth is now and how much money she paid to buy the master recordings to her music.

How Much Did Taylor Swift Pay for Her Masters?

Taylor paid around $360 million to purchase her music, according to Billboard. In a lengthy note penned note to fans, the pop star wrote that she is “endlessly thankful” to now own all of her “life’s work.”

“All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through,” Taylor wrote. “I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now… I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me. All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

The “Love Story” artist added that her “memories and [her] sweat and [her] handwriting and [her] decades of dreams” now belong to her. She then joked about the deal, saying that her “first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead,” referring to Shamrock Capital, which owned the rest of Taylor’s music before she bought it back.

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth in 2025

As of May 2025, Taylor has a net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Scooter Braun’s Net Worth Now

Scooter currently has a net worth of $500 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Before Taylor was able to buy back all of her music, Scooter’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group in 2019. At the time, the label owned the master recordings to Taylor’s first six albums. Scooter’s company acquired Big Machine for around $300 million.