How Much Did Taylor Swift Pay for Her Masters? Find Out

Taylor Swift now owns every single piece of music she has ever created. The international pop star announced the big news on social media and on her website, penning a lengthy note to fans about the moment. Naturally, many Swifties are wondering the same question — how much money did Taylor pay to buy the masters? The answer is a whopping amount, and, given the success of her career, it’s likely that she was able to afford the bill.

“All the times I was this close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through,” Taylor wrote in her public note. “I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now… I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs to me. All of my music videos. All the concert films. The album art and photography. The unreleased songs. The memories. The magic. The madness. Every single era. My entire life’s work.”

The “Lover” artist added that, in buying back her music, her “memories and [her] sweat and [her] handwriting and [her] decades of dreams” are now hers.

“I am endlessly thankful,” she concluded, before quipping, “My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.” Her joke was a reference to Shamrock Capital, which owned the rest of her music before she purchased it all.

Below, find out how much Taylor paid to buy the masters to her music.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Net Worth?

Taylor has a net worth of $1.6 billion as of May 2025, according to Forbes.

How Much Money Did Taylor Pay for Her Masters?

Clearly, Taylor’s music library is worth a sky-high amount of money. So, fans are wondering how much she had to cough up to get it all back. According to Billboard, Taylor paid around $360 million to purchase her entire catalog.

Did Scooter Braun Own Taylor’s Music?

In June 2019, Scooter Braun‘s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group, which owned the master recordings to Taylor’s first six albums for around $300 million.