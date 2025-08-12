Is Sabrina Carpenter Featured on Taylor Swift’s Next Album? Inside the TS12 Leaks & Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images for TAS

It’s been nearly a year since Sabrina Carpenter last performed on stage with Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour. After appearing as the “Karma” artist’s opening act, the “Espresso” hitmaker’s music career exploded. Now that the two pop icons are releasing new albums this year, Swifties are convinced that Sabrina is featured on Taylor’s The Life of Showgirl. After Taylor announced TS12 on August 12, 2025, fans were quick to find apparent leaks pointing to a possible collab between her and Sabrina.

Below, Hollywood Life has a full breakdown of the rumors about Sabrina’s possible feature on Taylor’s 12th album.

When Does Taylor Swift’s Next Album Come Out?

Taylor has yet to confirm the official release date for her next album, but her website might be hinting at a timeframe for when fans can expect it. The vinyls for TS12 are scheduled to be shipped before October 13, 2025, and Taylor’s website reads, “This is not the release date. Official release date to be announced.”

Swifties are hoping that Taylor confirms The Life of a Showgirl release date during her appearance on the “New Heights” podcast episode, which will air on August 13, 2025.

‼️| Sabrina Carpenter is rumored to be featured on TS12, as she recently posted “Go put on some clothes!”—the same phrase Taylor used when she called Sabrina to perform with her at The Eras Tour last year pic.twitter.com/Par7ZSrTwX — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) August 11, 2025

Is Sabrina Carpenter Featured on TS12 The Life of a Showgirl?

There has been no official confirmation on whether Sabrina collaborated with Taylor on her 12th album, but that hasn’t stopped fans from spreading rumors. Shortly after Taylor’s TS12 announcement was unveiled in a “New Heights” teaser clip, Swifties kept the convo going all night and morning about a potential Sab-Tay collaboration.

According to a video shared by a fan via Threads, it appeared that the website Genius.com — the go-to platform for song lyrics and music info — published a since-deleted song title that read, “Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter) — The Life of a Showgirl.” It’s unclear whether that was a mistake or if the clip was altered in any way.

Not only that, but internet detectives also pointed out that Sabrina’s website had the date August 12, 2025, above a message teasing Sabrina’s upcoming album, Man’s Best Friend, which is set for an August 29, 2025, release date.

Since Taylor’s album announcement was unveiled on August 12, fans of her and Sabrina think this is a clue.

Additionally, the “Taylor Nation” social media account included a photo of Sabrina and Taylor performing together in a carousel post following the “Lover” singer’s album announcement.

🚨| Fans speculate that Sabrina Carpenter may be featured on TS12, as she appears in one of the photos Taylor Nation shared about the next era! pic.twitter.com/maRx57z85f — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 11, 2025

Has Taylor Swift Unveiled Her Life of a Showgirl Playlist Yet?

No, Taylor has yet to reveal the tracklist for The Life of a Showgirl album. Fans are hoping she unveils it during the full “New Heights” podcast episode when it airs on August 13, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.