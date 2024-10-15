Travis Kelce’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Money the Chiefs Player Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Travis Kelce is more than a football player now. Although his high net worth is in large part due to his time playing with the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL tight end’s career has branched out recently. From appearing in comical commercials for multiple brands to becoming the host of Amazon Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? — a spinoff of the popular game show Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Now that he’s a multi-hyphenate in both the sports and entertainment worlds, find out where Travis’ net worth stands now.

What Is Travis Kelce’s Net Worth Now?

Travis has a net worth of $90 million as of 2024, per Celebrity Net Worth. His annual salary also stands at $17 million, according to the website.

How Does Travis Kelce Earn Money?

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Travis’s earnings with the NFL climbed during his first decade in the league. In 2013, he signed a $3 million contract with the Chiefs to play for four years. In 2016, Travis was given a five-year extension, equating to around $46 million in total. In 2024, Travis signed a two-year extension with the Chiefs for $34 million.

Apart from football, Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, rake in some dough from their famous podcast, “New Heights.” The siblings launched the podcast in 2022 and were given a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery in 2024 to bring the show to the platform.

Since Travis has noticeably appeared in various commercials and other advertisements for brands, he is currently has endorsement deals with the popular chains McDonald’s, Bud Light, Nike, State Farm, Pfizer and even L’Homme Helzberg Diamonds.

After becoming the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? the U.S. Sun reported that Travis would make $1.8 million per season, which equates to $750,000 after taxes.

What s Taylor Swift’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to Forbes, Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has a net worth of $1.6 billion — a major increase from her previous net worth, which stood at about $500 million in 2023.

Although both Travis and Taylor were already successful before they started dating in 2023, their respective net worths increased throughout their relationship. Thanks to Taylor’s worldwide Eras Tour, her net work skyrocketed, while Travis’ stardom helped acquire more endorsements and opportunities in entertainment.