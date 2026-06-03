Why Did Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke From ‘Summer House’ Break Up?

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Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke‘s split has remained one of the biggest storylines in the Summer House universe. The longtime couple announced their separation in January 2026 after four years of marriage, insisting that the decision was made amicably after “much reflection.”

Since then, Amanda has moved on with fellow cast member West Wilson, though their relationship has sparked plenty of drama of its own, with cast members questioning the timeline of their romance and allegations surfacing about West’s involvement with another woman around the time they began dating.

Despite their breakup, Amanda and Kyle have continued to show a united front publicly, even appearing together at the premiere of In the City in May 2026, a move that sparked discussion among fans. At the same time, both In the City and the Summer House Season 10 reunion have offered viewers a closer look at the cracks in their relationship, revealing new details about the challenges they faced before ultimately deciding to part ways.

Below, Hollywood Life breaks down everything we know so far about Amanda and Kyle’s separation.

When Did Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Start Dating?

Kyle and Amanda started dating in 2015, but things only grew serious in 2017, as they shared their relationship with fans of Summer House.

Why Did Amanda & Kyle Break Up?

Kyle and Amanda initially said their separation came after “much reflection,” but they have since shared more details about the issues that led to the end of their marriage.

In their January 2026 breakup announcement, the former couple wrote, “After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple. We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

AMANDA AND KYLE HAVE CALLED IT QUITS!!! #SummerHouse pic.twitter.com/0FnGjpROvB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 19, 2026

Kyle and Amanda added, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Since then, Amanda and Kyle have discussed growing apart, communication struggles and ongoing frustrations that built up over the years. During the reunion, Amanda revealed that New Year’s Day 2026 became a turning point for her. While Kyle was DJing, Amanda spent the holiday alone and said the experience made her realize she no longer wanted that version of her future.

“The nail in the coffin was New Year’s Day for me… Kyle and I were bickering, whatever, I didn’t go to New Year’s with him. I spent it by myself, he spent it DJing at a restaurant, whatever. I woke up the next morning, I saw that he was at a hotel in Hoboken, [New Jersey],” she said. “I’m going into 2026 wanting to have a fresh start, and he’s doing the same s*** that he was doing that was pissing me off before.”

The former spouses also revealed that they did not have sex during their entire four-year marriage.

Did Kyle Cheat on Amanda?

Yes, Kyle admittedly cheated on Amanda several times in the past, but they did not mention it in their separation announcement.

Previously, Kyle came clean about cheating on Amanda in 2017 and 2018, after they’d been together for three years.

Do Amanda & Kyle Have Kids?

No, Amanda and Kyle do not have children together, but they’ve discussed the topic in public. Throughout season 9 of Summer House, the duo seemed at odds over the potential of having kids. Kyle expressed concern over infertility, but Amanda was more reassuring, saying that not having children “wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

Despite the disagreement, Amanda clarified during the April 2025 Summer House reunion that she was “ready to have kids with someone who’s ready to have kids.” Kyle later said they would “struggle” to talk about this.

As if adding more fuel to the fire, Amanda admitted at the 2025 reunion that she had “one foot out” of her relationship with Kyle before their dynamic improved that year.