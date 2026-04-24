When Does the ‘Summer House’ Season 10 Reunion Come Out? See Release Date Amid Audio Leak

Image Credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo

Fans of Summer House are no strangers to drama, but the buzz surrounding the season 10 reunion has reached a whole new level. A shocking audio leak has sent the fandom into overdrive, sparking questions about what really went down during filming on April 23, 2026. But more importantly, when can Bravo viewers actually watch the reunion episode?

Below, find out the release date for the season 10 reunion and what the leaked audio unveiled.

How Was the Summer House Season 10 Reunion Leaked?

The Summer House frenzy began when alleged audio from the season 10 reunion surfaced on April 24, 2026, weeks ahead of its official release date. Clips quickly circulated across social media platforms. And in true reality TV fashion, the leaked audio captured heated exchanges between cast members.

The source of the leak is still unclear, but speculation points to someone with access to production materials. Bravo addressed the leak in a statement announcing a “full investigation.”

“This represents a serious breach of trust and a clear lack of respect for the cast, crew, and the integrity of the production process,” Bravo said. “We take this matter very seriously and have launched a full investigation and we will take appropriate action based on our findings.”

The "Summer House" cast slams Amanda Batula in an audio leak from the reunion, Bravo is investigating. https://t.co/8lsyPKhoeH pic.twitter.com/m7WkGuDoK1 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 24, 2026

What Does the Summer House Reunion Leak Reveal About Ciara Miller & Amanda Batula?

Among the most talked-about moments in the leaked audio were the interactions involving Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller. According to fans who listened to the clips, the reunion episode dives into the tension between the two about Amanda’s relationship with Ciara’s ex West Wilson.

“Nobody was saying that you needed to stay celibate or what the f**k ever, but there are a million other f**king guys in New York City,” Ciara was heard saying in the clip to Amanda. “But you chose one that — and you know how much that f**ked me up — and you chose the one guy.”

Ciara went on to call Amanda a “snake in the f**king grass” and added, “You should honestly just say ‘OK’ because you know you are. You move silent, but you’re f**king deadly.”

When Does the Summer House Season 10 Reunion Come Out? See Release Date

Despite the early leak, Bravo is sticking to its planned release for the reunion. The Summer House season 10 reunion episode is scheduled to air on May 26 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Fans without cable can stream the reunion the following day on Peacock.

How to Watch Summer House Episodes

Catching up on Summer House is easier than ever. New episodes air on Bravo, and viewers can stream them on Peacock.