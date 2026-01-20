Why Did Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke From ‘Summer House’ Break Up?

Image Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spo

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announced their breakup after four years of marriage. The couple, best known from the Bravo reality TV series Summer House, said their separation came “after much reflection” and insisted that their pending divorce is amicable. So, why did they split?



When Did Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Start Dating?

Kyle and Amanda started dating in 2015, but things only grew serious in 2017, as they shared their relationship with fans of Summer House.

Why Did Amanda & Kyle Break Up?

Kyle and Amanda did not specify the reason behind their breakup, but they noted in their joint public statement that it came after “much reflection.”

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the now-former couple wrote. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

Kyle and Amanda added, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

The pair have had countless ups and downs in their relationship, though. So, it’s not surprising that they decided to go their separate ways.

Did Kyle Cheat on Amanda?

Yes, Kyle admittedly cheated on Amanda several times in the past, but they did not mention it in their separation announcement.

Previously, Kyle came clean about cheating on Amanda in 2017 and 2018, after they’d been together for three years.

Do Amanda & Kyle Have Kids?

No, Amanda and Kyle do not have children together, but they’ve discussed the topic in public. Throughout season 9 of Summer House, the duo seemed at odds over the potential of having kids. Kyle expressed concern over infertility, but Amanda was more reassuring, saying that not having children “wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

Despite the disagreement, Amanda clarified during the April 2025 Summer House reunion that she was “ready to have kids with someone who’s ready to have kids.” Kyle later said they would “struggle” to talk about this.

As if adding more fuel to the fire, Amanda admitted at the 2025 reunion that she had “one foot out” of her relationship with Kyle before their dynamic improved that year.