How Long Have Amanda Batula & West Wilson From ‘Summer House’ Been Together?

Image Credit: Bravo

Summer House co-stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson finally confirmed their relationship after dating rumors circulated online for weeks. The Bravo stars wrote a joint public statement on March 31, 2026, acknowledging that they “never” intended to “purposely hide anything,” but “this is still very new” to them. So, how long have they been dating?

Here’s everything we know so far about Amanda and West’s relationship.

Why Did Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke Break Up?

As Summer House fans recall, Amanda and her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, announced their separation in January 2026 — two months before she and West went public with their “very new” relationship.

Amanda and Kyle said they “mutually and amicably decided” to break up in a joint public statement they shared to their Instagram Stories in January 2026.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” the now-former couple wrote at the time. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

Kyle and Amanda added, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Although Kyle had admittedly cheated on Amanda in the past, they did not cite infidelity as the reason behind their split.

Just a few weeks later, Kyle appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked about the rumors between Amanda and West. Kyle said he believed the speculation was “outrageous,” and he thought there was no “merit” to the rumors.

“It would certainly catch me by surprise and feel a little reckless,” he admitted. “I think Ciara [Miller] would probably have something to say.”

When Did West Wilson & Ciara Miller Date?

West and Ciara briefly dated in 2023 when he joined Summer House, and they broke up by December of that year. They never explained why they split, but West was open about his commitment struggles on the show.

How Long Have Amanda Batula & West Wilson Been Together?

Amanda and West said in their joint March 2026 statement that their relationship is “very new,” and their connection had “developed recently.” So, the exact timeline of their romance is still unclear, but Amanda and West were friends before falling for each other.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” the newfound couple wrote in their joint Instagram Stories statement. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

The pair added that they’ve “shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected.” They also emphasized that their “connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling,” Amanda and West continued. “We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”