‘Counting On’ Star Jill Duggar Shows Off Edgy New Nose Piercing & Fans Are Shook

For someone who wasn’t allowed to kiss until she was married, Jill Duggar is making up for lost time as a rebel by getting a nose piercing! The 26-year-old Counting On star showed off her new facial hardware, which features a stud on the left side of her nostril. The mom of two didn’t mention when or why she got the new look in a Nov. 27 Instagram pic showing off a pic holding her baby son Samuel Dillard, five months, while other son Israel David Dillard, two, is seen trying to crawl into a clothes dryer. “When you are switching laundry from the washer to the dryer and realize you forgot to put laundry soap in the load you just “washed”! 😋 #laundryday💙 #busymom,” she captioned the pic, but it was her smiling face and nose piercing that had fans freaking out!

“Oh my!!!!! I noticed the nose ring almost immediately!!! A little shocked!!! I just never expected to see Jill with a nose ring!” one fan wrote in the comments, while another was in such disbelief she thought it might be fake. However, Jill did get props for deciding to do something just for herself. “If Jill does have a nose piercing. Good for her. She’s her own grown person and can express herself however she wants. Or it could be a zit lol,” one fan wrote while many others told the people flipping out to show them the Bible scripture where a nose piercing could be viewed as sinful.

It is pretty rebellious for Jill to get something as racy as a nose piercing with the super conservative way she was brought up. When she “courted” future husband Derick Dillard, 28, they were never allowed to be alone without a chaperone and no touching was allowed. Once they got engaged the couple was finally able to — GASP — hold hands! It wasn’t until they tied the knot in 2014 that Jill and Derick were able to kiss for the first time. Most people get nose piercings in their wild youth, but since married mother ot two Jill never had one, it looks like she’s making up for lost time! See pics of Jill and Derick, here.

