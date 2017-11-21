Aretha Franklin Fans Freaking Out Over Unconfirmed Report She’s Dying Of Cancer

A shocking report is circulating on social media that Aretha Franklin is near death, and whether it’s true or not, fans are freaking out over the possibility.

Aretha Franklin began heavily trending on Twitter on Nov. 21, and it’s all based off a loose report that she has been hospitalized in declining health. An outlet called FamolousDaily.com first reported the story, claiming a source at the hospital told them that the legendary singer “is not doing good and may pass soon” amidst a rumored battle with cancer. The site’s source also alleges that celebrities have gathered at Aretha’s bedside to say goodbye. These rumors have NOT been substantiated by anyone in Aretha’s camp, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out to members of her team for a confirmation or, hopefully, a debunking of the reports.

Still, fans have been sent into a frenzy even over the possibility that Aretha may not be doing well. Thousands of people have tweeted their shock and horror over the reports, begging them not to be true. See some of the reactions below. At 75 years old, Aretha has had an illustrious career in the music industry, which has spanned nearly six decades. In Feb. 2017, she shocked her beloved fans by announcing that she’d be retiring after this year. However, she clarified that she still planned to record music after the retirement, she just would no longer be touring — which, of course, was completely understandable!

“I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now,” she said, at the time. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied. But I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.” Back in 2010, it was rumored that Aretha had been battling pancreatic cancer, although she never confirmed or denied the reports about her health.

Someone make sure Aretha Franklin is doing alright. Please 🙏🏽😩😭 Do not take this legend. pic.twitter.com/KTmGx513NO — SpaceOdityKelly (@SpaceOddityKell) November 21, 2017

Me @ 2017 thinking it’s about to take Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/0yDdzKNqq6 — NASIR. (@NasirLeigh) November 21, 2017

2017 is not going to take Aretha Franklin. pic.twitter.com/wck6Qg274H — Kellye (@_Kellye_) November 21, 2017

Lord please don’t take Aretha Franklin from us. pic.twitter.com/JuDRaSmWvx — • (@prizord) November 21, 2017

I’m gonna need a credible source to confirm this Aretha Franklin news. I refuse… pic.twitter.com/2XXccrkXVX — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) November 21, 2017

