Olivia Wilde & More Applaud Kimmel For Vegas Shooting Monologue: ‘He’s An American Hero’

After the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history occurred in Jimmy Kimmel’s hometown of Last Vegas, he gave a tearful monologue on his show, Oct. 2. He called out Trump and Congress to address gun control and celebs are on his side!

Jimmy Kimmel, 49, gave his most emotional monologue to date during his late night show on Oct. 2, and Hollywood is reacting. The late night host teared up when he addresses the Las Vegas shooting that occurred at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which is now the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history; 59 people were killed and over 500 were injured. The incident hit Jimmy hard, especially since it occurred in his hometown. He called out President Donald Trump, 71, and Congress for “signing a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally,” back in February.

The host continued to slam Trump for his actions, or lack there of on gun control. “The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, the speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won’t do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip, also sent their thoughts and their prayers today, which is good,” he proclaimed. “They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country. Because it is … so crazy.”

And, Hollywood is behind Kimmel. Olivia Wilde, Rosie O’Donnell, Will Arnett, and many more stars took to social media to applaud him for his “powerful” words, with Rosie even calling him “an American hero.” See some of their strong-worded reactions, below.

Jimmy Kimmel – is an American hero – his Emotional Monologue About The Mass Shooting In Las Vegas #useURvoice https://t.co/9HNZzZJLMU — ROSIE (@Rosie) October 3, 2017

Devastation struck Las Vegas and spread around the world after a 64-year-old gunman, now identified as Stephen Paddock, launched a spree of bullets into a crowd of 22,000 concert goers who attended the country music, Harvest Festival. As of Oct. 3, the deal toll is at 59 people, with over 500 being treated for injuries. The gunman was found dead in his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where he launched the attack from. Police believed he died of an apparent suicide after turning the attack weapon on himself. However, autopsy results are still pending.

Police later identified Paddock as a “local resident” having resided about 80 miles from Las Vegas. The shooter’s family spoke out in shock about the Paddock’s actions, and said they were “dumbfounded.” Paddock’s brother, Eric told reporters that there was “absolutely no indication he [Stephen] could do something like this.”

