Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Are Separating & Their Fans Have Lost All Faith In Love

Are there even words? Late on Sunday August 6th, beloved lovebirds Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they would legally separating after 8 years together. Naturally, their fans are having meltdowns in unison.

To say that people are heartbroken right now seems like an understatement. The romance between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris has been #realtionshipgoals for over 8 years now — and suddenly, it all came to a crashing end. Both actors reached out via social media to announce they would be “legally separating” after trying “hard for a long time” to keep their love alive. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” said Chris on his Facebook page in the initial announcement of the split, while Anna shared, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.”

Naturally, as the news started to make its way to the Internet, fans shared their utter devastation over hearing the news. After all, if these two cuties can’t make it work, what chance do us mere mortals have at love? It’s hopeless. “I feel like I’m their child and this is my fault somehow,” one user wrote. “I’m more upset about this divorce than the divorce of my own parents,” another added. Others were left completely speechless and were forced to use memes of pigeons diving off high-rise buildings to describe their feelings.

Now, everyone is wondering what the heck happened! The Guardians Of The Galaxy hunk and the Scary Movie alum looked like the picture-perfect couple at every single red carpet event, always smooching each other in front of all the photographers. The lovebirds, who share son Jack, were even thinking of growing their family! “I wish we didn’t have this biological clock,” Anna told Health Magazine in 2015. “I’m thinking we have to start talking about [having more kids], looking at all kinds of options.” We can’t believe this is the end! Please let this be fake news.

anna faris and chris pratt breaking up affects me in no way but also i feel like im their child and it's my fault somehow — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 7, 2017

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split up and I don't know what to do I'm so upset — v (@lullabiesnjh) August 7, 2017

When you find out Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are getting a divorce pic.twitter.com/5zdBMhsAoY — Molly Leahy (@_mollyleahy) August 7, 2017

me @ what chris pratt and anna faris just posted because love is dead now pic.twitter.com/EGxIGV4kJm — scarlett (@imscarlettrae) August 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, how devastated are you over the news?