Om Puri Dead: Priyanka Chopra & More Stars Mourn Actor After His Tragic Death

The loss of Bollywood actor Om Puri has left the world devastated. Priyanka Chopra and more actors took to Twitter to express their grief after Om’s tragic death at 66 was announced on Jan. 5. See their heartfelt tributes to the incredible actor now.
Om Puri is already so missed among the Bollywood community. See the celeb reaction to his death below:
Om died from a heart attack, according to Om’s close friend Ashoke Pandit. He said Om’s last rites were set to be held at the Oshiwara cremation ground at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Om was a legendary actor and starred in dozens of Indian and British films. He gave award-winning performances in films like Aakrosh and Arohan. Om was nominated for a BAFTA Film Award in 2000 for his performance in East Is East.
He also starred in a number of Hollywood films like Tom Hanks’ Charlie Wilson’s War and in the Helen Mirren comedy The Hundred-Foot Journey. He made a notable cameo in the 1982 biopic Gandhi.
Even though he’s not a British citizen, Om was awarded the honorary OBE in 2004 for his work in British film. He was also awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India. Om was still actively working up until his death. He was in the midst of filming Tubelight and had a number of films he was set to star in, according to IMDB. Om leaves behind a son, Ishaan Puri. Om may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.
