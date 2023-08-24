Miley Cyrus’s Boyfriend History, From Liam Hemsworth To Now

Miley Cyrus is a singer and actress, most known for her numerous hits and her old Disney sitcom ‘Hannah Montana.’

Miley has had relationships with plenty of huge stars over the years, including her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Most recently, she’s been linked to drummer Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus has long been one of the most popular musicians of the 2010s and 2020s. After becoming a fan favorite on Disney Channel from her show Hannah Montana, both the songs performed as Miley and Hannah became fan favorites. In the 2010s, Miley’s solo career further skyrocketed her to a bonafide popstar through hits like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball.” She’s continued to pen hit songs nearly 20 years into her career.

Besides her musical career, Miley, 30, has also made headlines through her love life. Over the years, she’s dated a handful of celebrities, musicians, and more. While she’s been romantically linked to both men and women, HollywoodLife has compiled a list of her boyfriends through the years here.

Nick Jonas

One of Miley’s earliest relationships was with fellow teen star Nick Jonas. She was first linked to her fellow Disney Channel star in 2006, when both of them were heavily featured on the kids’ TV channel. Nick’s band the Jonas Brothers opened for Miley on her 2007-08 Best of Both Worlds tour, and even made an appearance in the concert film made from the run of shows. The two teen stars ended up splitting up in 2007, but it’s clear that after the fact they’re on good terms.

During a 2022 Miley concert, one fan held up a sign saying some NSFW things about Nick, which the “Flowers” singer read, but she emphasized that she wasn’t saying it, just reading what the sign said. Well over a decade after they split, Miley did make a guest appearance at one of the JoBros’ Broadway concerts to perform their song “Before The Storm” in March 2023.

Justin Gaston

After the split from Nick, Miley was briefly tied to model and singer-songwriter Justin Gaston in 2008. At the time, Justin was appearing on the reality competition show Nashville Star. She opened up about their relationship during a 2008 appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS-FM show, per MTV News. “He’s a really great Christian guy. He’s gone through stuff, and I’ve gone through stuff, and everyone goes through that. I think it’s really awesome that we have that in common — that we can talk about it and that we can understand [each other]. … He gets it,” she said. The romance ended after not too long. The pair ended up calling it quits in June 2009, per People.

Liam Hemsworth

After her romance with Justin, Miley met the man who she would have one of her longest-lasting romances with: Liam Hemsworth. Sparks flew when the pair worked on the 2009 movie The Last Song. As they co-starred in the movie, they kindled a romance. The couple made their red carpet debut at the romance movie’s premiere, and they announced that they were engaged in January 2012, after a few breakups and reunions.

Despite their first engagement, the couple ended up splitting up again and they each had a run of relationships with other people. After a few years apart, the couple were seen spending time together at a 2016 music festival, and the following year, Miley dropped her hit song “Malibu,” which was inspired by The Hunger Games star. By December 2018, the pair finally got married, six years after Liam first proposed to her.

Unfortunately, the couple’s marriage was very short-lived. The couple attended the 2019 Met Gala together, but the pair revealed that they’d broken up by August of that year. After the split, Miley opened up about going through a public divorce on The Joe Rogan Experience in July 2020. ” What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that,” she said. What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s okay, I can accept that.”

Since the breakup, Miley released her hit album Endless Summer Vacation in 2023. While fans speculated that some of her songs like “Flowers” and “Jaded” were inspired by her relationship with Liam, she’s denied that her new songs were about her ex.

Mike Will Made It

Amid one of her early splits with Liam, Miley was once linked to producer Mike Will Made It, who produced some songs from her album Bangerz, and she was featured on his song “23.” While the two worked close together and sparked rumors, sources close to them told E! News at the time that they were “just friends.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Before rekindling her relationship with Liam, Miley also dated Patrick Schwarzenegger for five months between 2014 and 2015. At the time, the “Adore You” singer shared photos of her and Patrick in a photobooth together, per Us Weekly. Years after the fact, Patrick revealed that he went to Easter brunch after having smoked some pot in an Instagram post, and the timeframe would fall during their relationship. He also said he hadn’t smoked since then. After the two of them split up, Miley reconnected with Liam.

Cody Simpson

One of Miley’s first boyfriends after breaking up with Liam was with Australian singer-songwriter Cody Simpson in 2019. She was seen smooching with the Surfers Paradise singer in October of that year, and the pair remained together through much of 2020, often gushing about one another on social media and in interviews. The couple also were not shy about showing off some PDA.

As hot and heavy as their romance was, Cody and Miley broke up in August 2020. The singer-turned-Olympian revealed that too many life changes were part of why they split up in an April 2022 interview on the Kyle And Jackie O Show. “I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally, and she was just going into her whole new album [Plastic Hearts] and was going to be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario, really,” he said. “We had a great amazing year together and everything. We lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff.”

Maxx Morando

Since her split with Cody, Miley has been linked to yet another musician: Maxx Morando, who plays drums for Liily. Maxx even got to be part of Miley’s 2022 NYE special, and it’s clear they’re getting along great. The “Can’t Be Tamed” singer revealed that the two met while on a blind date in a May 2023 interview with British Vogue. “It was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,'” she joked.