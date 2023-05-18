Miley Cyrus Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Maxx Morando On A Semi-Blind Date

Sometimes you do kiss and tell! During her interview with British Vogue on May 18, Miley Cyrus, 30, finally revealed how her romance with Maxx Morando, 24, all began. The “Flowers” hitmaker confirmed that their relationship commenced a “couple of summers back,” on a blind date. “We got put on a blind date,” Miley admitted. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

Amid chatting with the outlet for the June issue, Maxx called his leading lady via the phone. Miley’s ringtone for him is notably “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu, to which she calls the “boyfriend sexy ringtone.” During the same interview, the Hannah Montana alum opened up about whether some songs like “Flowers” and “Jaded” are about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, 33. But, of course, she played it coy. “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” Miley quipped. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Maxx and Miley were first linked to each other in Nov. 2021, however, they did not make their first official red carpet debut until Mar. 2023. The pair attended the Los Angeles Versace fall/winter fashion show together and wowed on the red carpet. Prior to that, they were spotted grabbing a quick bite together in Malibu in Nov. 2022. And in Mar. of that same year, a source close to the songstress told HollywoodLife that Miley has seemingly “found her other half.”

Her romance with the drummer appeared to have began just one year after Miley and her former The Last Song co-star ended their decade-long relationship. The blonde beauty and Liam quietly got married in 2018 only to divorce two years later. Amid the recent interview, the 30-year-old explained that she has no regrets about her prior romance with her ex. “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased,” she said. “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

The Tennessee-born musician also went into detail about her process on writing “Flowers,” a song that has already generated over one billion streams on Spotify. Many fans have speculated via social media that the track is about Liam, however, Miley didn’t confirm or deny that. “I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,’” she shared. “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”