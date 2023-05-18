Miley Cyrus Slays In Satin Green Lingerie Set For Sexy ‘Vogue’ Cover: Photos

Miley Cyrus always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on the cover of British Vogue’s June 2023. The 30-year-old looked stunning in a satin green lingerie set featuring a plunging bralette and a tiny mini skirt.

On the cover, Miley rocked a low-cut satin green balconette bra with a black bow tied in the center. Her rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display and she styled her top with a matching low-rise mini skirt with a cutout on the side.

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Miley rocked a red Ferragamo ensemble featuring a straight-across bandeau top with matching red high-waisted underwear. She accessorized her look with a pair of long sheer black mesh C’est Jeanne gloves and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

For an alternate cover, Miley showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black cutout bodysuit with gaping holes on her waist styled with a long black leather sheer caged trench coat. She topped her look off with matching caged booties and had her hair in loose waves. In another photo, Miley looked like a rockstar in a Chanel halterneck bikini top with a dazzling glass-pearl and strass Chanel earring.

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was Miley’s Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri outfit featuring a plunging white bodysuit with ruched details on the sides and satin on the bodice. She put her long, toned legs on display in this look and added a sleeveless cashmere cape draped off her shoulders. A pair of metallic strappy leather Piferi sandals tied her look together.