Miley Cyrus Slays In Satin Green Lingerie Set For Sexy ‘Vogue’ Cover: Photos

Miley Cyrus looked sexier than ever when she rocked a green satin lingerie set on the cover of British 'Vogue.'

May 18, 2023
miley cyrus
Miley Cyrus attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Miley Cyrus Arriving At Gucci Osteria Celebrating Cyrus As The Face Of Gucci Flora And Her New Album, 'Endless Summer Vacation'. Pictured: Miley Cyrus Ref: SPL5529009 090323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miley Cyrus arrives at the Versace Fall/Winter collection presentation, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif Versace Fall/Winter 2023 - Arrivals, West Hollywood, United States - 09 Mar 2023
Image Credit: Steven Meisel

Miley Cyrus always manages to look sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on the cover of British Vogue’s June 2023. The 30-year-old looked stunning in a satin green lingerie set featuring a plunging bralette and a tiny mini skirt.

miley cyrus
Miley Cyrus slayed in this satin green lingerie set on the cover of British ‘Vogue.’ (Steven Meisel)
miley cyrus
Miley looked incredible in this red Ferragamo outfit & sheer gloves. (Steven Meisel)

On the cover, Miley rocked a low-cut satin green balconette bra with a black bow tied in the center. Her rock-hard abs and tiny waist were on full display and she styled her top with a matching low-rise mini skirt with a cutout on the side.

miley cyrus
Miley rocked this cutout bodysuit with a mesh leather jacket. ((Steven Meisel)

In another sexy photo from the shoot, Miley rocked a red Ferragamo ensemble featuring a straight-across bandeau top with matching red high-waisted underwear. She accessorized her look with a pair of long sheer black mesh C’est Jeanne gloves and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

For an alternate cover, Miley showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black cutout bodysuit with gaping holes on her waist styled with a long black leather sheer caged trench coat. She topped her look off with matching caged booties and had her hair in loose waves. In another photo, Miley looked like a rockstar in a Chanel halterneck bikini top with a dazzling glass-pearl and strass Chanel earring.

miley cyrus
Miley rocked this tight black halterneck bodysuit for ‘British ‘Vogue.’ (Steven Meisel)

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was Miley’s Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri outfit featuring a plunging white bodysuit with ruched details on the sides and satin on the bodice. She put her long, toned legs on display in this look and added a sleeveless cashmere cape draped off her shoulders. A pair of metallic strappy leather Piferi sandals tied her look together.

