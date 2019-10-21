Miley Cyrus Majorly Disses Ex Liam Hemsworth: Cody Simpson Is The Only ‘Good Guy’ I’ve Met

Cody Simpson joined Miley Cyrus for an Instagram Live chat with fans, and she gushed over how he’s the ONLY ‘good guy’ she’s ever met — a MAJOR dig to her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus, 26, went live on Instagram for an hour on Oct. 20, and at the very end, her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, joined in while traveling. The pair acted totally lovey-dovey, continuously calling each other “babe” and gushing over how happy they are together. Then, Miley made it clear just how into Cody she is by throwing some shade at her ex, Liam Hemsworth, and every other guy she’s ever dated. “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Miley told her fans. “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d***s out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d*** who’s not a d***. I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but that’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

WHOA! it’s been made pretty clear that Miley and Liam didn’t have the cleanest breakup, but Miley seems to be really bitter about whatever went down. She’s also wasted no time moving on. Miley and Liam’s split was confirmed in mid-August, at the same time that Miley started publicly seeing Kaitlynn Carter. That relationship lasted for about six weeks before the two broke it off at the end of September, and just days later, she was first spotted out with Cody at the beginning of October. The two have been hot and heavy ever since.

In fact, Miley admitted on her Instagram live that she and Cody have been ‘inseparable’ for weeks, and that his current trip away is their first time spent apart since they started dating. Miley and Cody also dished on their first kiss during the live video chat, and revealed that it took place back in 2015 when Cody was just a teenager. These two have been friends for years, but clearly, things are heating up in a big way now!

Another major revelation that came up during the Instagram live was that Miley has been sober for FOUR months. She gushed that she’s living her “best life” and that she’s “radiating” since giving up weed. Interestingly, when Miley and Liam broke up, she seemingly revealed that his partying was part of what took a toll on their relationship, as she sang, “Don’t want the whiskey and pills” in her song, “Slide Away,” which is about the split. It seems the two were living very different lifestyles when they ended their relationship at the beginning of the summer.

Meanwhile, Liam also appears to have moved on — he was spotted out with Maddison Brown, an Australian actress, in New York City on more than one occasion this month. The two were not shy about packing on the PDA, and seem to already be pretty hot and heavy!