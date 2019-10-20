Miley Cyrus Reveals She’s 4 Months Sober Amidst Romance With Cody Simpson: ‘Best I’ve Ever Felt’

Miley has previously admitted to using drugs, including MDNA and marijuana, in her younger years — even singing about the topic on her 2013 song “We Can’t Stop.”



Miley Cyrus, 26, has an announcement: “I’m four months sober,” the “Slide Away” singer told fans via Instagram live on Sunday, Oct. 20. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt. I’m radiating.” Miley has been vocal about her drug use in the past, openly singing about the topic on 2013’s “We Can’t Stop” and tweeting about her experiences over the summer. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s,” Miley posted on Twitter on Aug. 22. “I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

Miley’s four-month timeline corresponds with her breakup from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. The pair announced they were going their separate ways after only eight months of marriage in August, but reportedly split several weeks prior. After a six-week fling with Kaitlynn Carter, 31, Miley is happily dating her longtime friend Cody Simpson, 22. As we’ve previously reported, Miley and Cody are both ready to leave their partying days behind them and stay on track to a healthy lifestyle. “Partying isn’t a part of her life anymore and Cody seems to be right in sync with her on that. Back in the old days, when they used to hang out, they’d be watching the sun come up together after a long night of partying. Now they’re getting up together to do sunrise yoga,” a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 16.

Cody joined Miley mid-way through her Oct. 20 livestream, and the pair hilariously chatted and flirted while answering questions from fans — even revealing details about their first kiss! “I can’t remember [where we kissed]. Probably a dirty a** nightclub. Like four freaking years ago?” Miley pondered. ” Cody, however, seemed to remember more details about the sweet moment. “It was in 2016 at 1Oak in Los Angeles,” the Australian singer reasoned, but Miley didn’t think so. “It wasn’t at 1Oak you dummy!” Miley responded, before the two agreed that it was likely at her house. “I’d like to remember — you were a cougar though,” Cody added, referencing the duo’s four-year age difference. “I’m still a cougar baby…actually, the first kiss may have been right here,” Miley concluded, pointing to her couch.

Miley and Cody were first seen kissing at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, and Cody confirmed that he was in a relationship with Miley at Tiffany & Co.’s Mens Launch event on Oct. 11. “We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy,” he spilled.