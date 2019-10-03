Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Spotted Making Out After Her Kaitlyn Carter Split, Claims Fan

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have taken their relationship out of the friend zone! A source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they were seen kissing in Los Angeles on Oct. 3.

Miley Cyrus, 26, seems to have a thing for Australians! Fresh off her back-to-back splits from Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Kaitlynn Carter, 31, Miley was reportedly seen “making out” with popstar Cody Simpson, 22 on Thursday, Oct. 3 in Los Angeles. “Her and Cody walked into Blue Bottle Coffee by mistake and seemed all friendly. Then came into a place next door called Backyard Bowls on Beverly Blvd. They were in between sitting and standing while Cody waited for his smoothie bowl to go,” eyewitness Ashleigh tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him, and then they left together. They were in there for at least 15 minutes.”

Earlier in the day, eyewitness Ashleigh tweeted about the sighting, saying “Just casually sitting in this smoothie bowl place today and I literally not even joking just seen Miley Cyrus with Cody Simpson hooking up HAHAHAHAHA,” then adding, “Wasn’t she recently divorced? Girl loves them Aussies.” A second fan, Susannah, also tweeted, “miley cyrus and cody simpson making out right next to me while I enjoy my smoothie bowl.”

Miley and Cody have had a longstanding friendship, and have been seen hanging out various times over the years. “Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood,” Cody gushed to GQ Australia in December 2015. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.” The duo were also thought to be dating in September 2015, after they were spotting dining at The Nice Guy and clubbing at LA hot-spot 1Oak. Cody even third-wheeled Miley and her then-boyfriend Patrick Schwarznegger on a trip to Miami back in 2014, and Miley helped him ring in his 18th birthday that same year.

Cody previously dated Gigi Hadid, 24, from 2013 – 15, but the pair have remained close. “It was a super-cool experience, having a first love like that. Then people started paying way more attention to us, which took its toll because I didn’t want to be a celebrity – just some guy who’s dating models,” Cody admitted to GQ Australia in the same interview. “It started getting super gnarly where we couldn’t go out to restaurants. I got scared. Then I had to go away on tour, and we ended up splitting up.” Coy was most recently linked to model Clair Wuestenberg.