Cody Simpson Says He’s ‘Very Happy’ With GF Miley Cyrus: ‘We Found Each Other Again’

Cody Simpson confirmed he’s ‘not single’ in an interview with HollywoodLife at Tiffany & Co.’s Men’s Launch event on Friday, Oct. 11.

Holy smokes, y’all! Cody Simpson, 22, just spilled his guts out about his relationship with Miley Cyrus, 26, while at the Tiffany & Co. Men’s Launch Event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11. “I am not, I am not single,” the hunky Australian singer EXCLUSIVELY admitted to HollywoodLife. “I’m very happy. Very, very happy.”

When asked what makes Miley so special, Cody didn’t hold back. “She’s creative, she’s very passionate about what she does. I’m very similar in that sense, so I think that’s why we get along so well,” he spilled. That’s not the only thing the two love birds have in common! The couple — who were first spotted making out over smoothie bowls on Oct. 3 — have a ton of fun together, which is what Cody says is the secret to a good, healthy relationship.

“We just have a ball, yeah! That’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?” he gushed. “When you can just say…we’ve been friends…the reason why it’s not like, it hasn’t been a really crazy, sudden thing is because we’ve been friends for so long that when, you know, we sort of found each other again in a space…we both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we like, had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy.”