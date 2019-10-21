Thanks to their long friendship, Cody Simpson is revealing that it was easy for he and Miley Cyrus to transition into romance. He says he’s had a crush on her ever since he knew who she was.

For Cody Simpson, it was crush as first sight when he saw Miley Cyrus for the first time on The Disney Channel when he was just nine-years-old. The 22-year-old hit up Sydney’s Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show on Oct. 21 after it was revealed he was the robot on The Masked Singer Australia and he had no problem opening up about his romance with the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

Cody admitted he’d been friends with Miley, 26, for a long time and when asked “What tipped it over?” to romance, he revealed, “I told her I used to kiss the TV screen” when he was nine-years-old, saying “She was the only one I ever felt like that about at that age. I had a crush ever since I knew who she was.”

One of the hosts asked, “Is it nine-year-old love or is it love for Cody Simpson at the moment? Are you in love?” The singer played it coy, saying “I think it’s too early to say that, but she’s definitely one of the most amazing people I’ve had in my life. I’ve always felt that way and for her and I’ve always admired her so much.” Cody did call Miley his “girlfriend” so that much is official.

Even though Miley was with soon to be ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, on and off for nearly a decade, she and Cody grew particularly close during their “partying days” when he was around 17 or 18 and Miley and Liam were in an “off” period. Cody explained that it was then that their friendship really solidified and that Miley was always a “supportive” pal. “More recently she said ‘I think that’s cause I just had a crush on you the whole time,” Cody shared. AWWW!!!

Photos of Miley and Cody kissing in a LA cafe emerged on Oct. 3, just two weeks after she ended her six-week fling with Kaitlynn Carter, 30. The Aussie hunk made it clear that he was not the reason they split. “I’m not one to break things up and out of respect for what she’s been through this whole year. It’s just the fact that we were friends for so long that when things turned into something more, it was a very natural sort of thing. She’s one of my best friends,” he shared.