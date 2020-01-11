Video
Hollywood Life

Cody Simpson Sweetly Kisses Miley Cyrus During Her Cute B-Day Tribute For Him – See Video

Can this couple be any more adorable? Cody Simpson laid a big smooch on girlfriend Miley Cyrus during her birthday tribute for him.

PDA alert! Miley Cyrus, 27, wished her boyfriend Cody Simpson, 23, a happy birthday with a sweet series of photos on her Instagram Stories on Jan. 11. The “Slide Away” singer started with of pictures of the two of them goofing around. Although the other pics were quirky and touching, the real jewel of the Insta story was definitely the clip of her and her boyfriend standing in front of the camera in their bathroom while wearing face masks. The black and white video begins like any other, with the duo looking into the camera, showing off their shared skincare moment. Cody then turns to Miley and gives her a sweet kiss on the head, making this captured moment even more precious.

She captioned the romantic clip, “Happy birthday to my favorite human to get weird with on the entire earth.” Miley then followed up the sentiment with an edgy pirate flag emoji and an “I ‘heart’ you,” using a very fitting black heart emoji. Clearly, a couple that exfoliates together, stays together. This video follows a picture that Miley shared earlier in the story where Cody can be seen peering up at her from the floor. Miley captioned the black and white photo, we’re sensing an aesthetic theme here, “Happy birthday to my best friend in the entire world. I love you and our pirate life.”

The tribute video wasn’t the only thing Miley gave Cody for his birthday. On Jan. 9, the former Disney star surprised her boyfriend with a personalized bag bearing his poet pseudonym, Prince Neptune, complete with the logo that looks much like Aquaman’s Trident of Neptune. For those that don’t know, Cody published a poetry book, Prince Neptune, which will arrive in stores on April 7! Miley wrote over the photo, “Won’t be w the Prince on his bday so had to give him his present early!”

 

Miley revealed in a follow-up post that the bag is actually a “doctors [sic] bag” from the 1800s. Miley is really transforming her beau into a steampunk model — or as she labeled it, a “legit bad a– poet pirate leavin for Milan” — because she also surprised Cody with a pocket watch and chain from the 19th Century on Christmas.

These gifts made their debut as well on Miley’s Instagram Story, and inscribed onto the watch was a promise from the Disney Channel alum herself: “Until the end of time — Love Miley.”