Miley Cyrus Gives Her ‘Prince’ Cody Simpson A Special 23rd Birthday Gift Before Posing For Sexy Selfie

Miley Cyrus’ birthday present for her beau, Cody Simpson, came straight from the 1800’s! The singer revealed her Christmas gifts for the birthday boy as well, and one bore a serious promise to Cody: ‘Until the end of time.’

No fancy car or Rolex watch here! For Cody Simpson’s early birthday present, Miley Cyrus, 27, decided to surprise her boyfriend with an extra personal gift: a personalized bag bearing his poet pseudonym, Prince Neptune, complete with the logo that looks much like Aquaman’s Trident of Neptune. Yes, that’s right, the singer is also a man of prose. He published a poetry book, Prince Neptune, which will arrive in stores on April 7! Cody happily modeled his new bag for Miley’s Instagram Story on Jan. 9, which is two days before Cody’s 23rd birthday! Miley wrote over the hot couples photo, “Won’t be w the Prince on his bday so had to give him his present early!”

The bag couldn’t be purchased from a store like Louis Vuitton, although it hailed from the same century the luxury powerhouse was founded. This present was as vintage as it gets, because Miley revealed in a follow-up post that the bag is actually a “doctors [sic] bag” from the 1800’s. Miley is really transforming her beau into a steampunk model — or as she labeled it, a “legit bad a– poet pirate leavin for Milan” — because she also surprised Cody with a pocket watch and chain from the 19th Century on Christmas. These items made their debut as well on Miley’s Instagram Story, and inscribed onto the watch was an intense vow from the Disney Channel alum herself: “Until the end of time — Love Miley.”

Cody got to open the last two presents in Nashville, where Miley and her family celebrated Christmas over the holidays! “It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” the Australian heartthrob gushed to Page Six in an interview published on Jan. 1. Oh, and those reports that claimed he was flirting with other girls at New York’s Little Sister lounge before Christmas? “Stupid” is all Cody had to say, who also assured that he and Miley are doing “great.”

Loving girlfriend, a wardrobe full of new presents: Cody is one lucky man, and he knows it! “Love my girl so much I could write 20 books,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve 2019, proving how this couple has grown closer and closer ever since they decided to make their friendship a relationship in Oct. 2019.