Cody Simpson Breaks Silence On Miley Cyrus Split Rumors After NYE In Aspen Together

Rumors began swirling that Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus split after he was seen hanging out with a Playboy model and partying in NYC. Cody’s sister Alli already confirmed that the couple are very much together, and now Cody is clearing the air himself!

Cody Simpson, 22, doesn’t have time for rumors! The Australian singer is directly addressing gossip that he’s split from girlfriend Miley Cyrus, 27. “It was a great Christmas out in Nashville,” Cody told Page Six directly, referencing the couple’s holiday plans with Miley’s family in Tennessee. He then added that he and Miley are “great” and that reports about his flirting with other girls at New York City’s Little Sister lounge are “stupid.” It was previously reported that Cody had not only been seen with other girls at the club, but that he even supposedly kissed one of them — all on the same weekend he was seen strolling around the Big Apple with Playboy model Jordy Murray, 26. It later turned out that Jordy is actually the girlfriend of Cody’s close friend Ryan McCarthy, as EXCLUSIVELY confirmed by HollywoodLife, and the friendly hangout was the furthest thing from romantic!

The 22-year-old’s statement comes just after he also spent New Year’s Eve with Miley in Aspen, Colorado. The couple rang in 2020 at trendy Snow Lodge, which is Surf Lodge’s second location outside of Montauk, New York. “Cody has a gig on New Year’s eve in Aspen. He will be performing at The Snow Lodge and he has invited Miley to come along,” a source EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife last month. The event looked like quite the swanky affair on social media, with a live DJ and decadent h’or d’oeuvres. Other guests at the venue included members of the Kennedy family, Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson, and Jack Nicholson‘s son Ray.

While Miley and Cody seem more than fine in the relationship department, speculation was also fueled by Miley’s curious social media posts just days before Christmas. “[I] was feeling like s*** cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved,” Miley began on Dec. 22, referencing a Christmas several years ago. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone…In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!” She then added some words of motivation her fans, writing “If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” The posts coincided with the release of her track “My Sad Christmas Song.”

Prior to Cody speaking out, his little sister Alli Simpson, 21, also set the record straight. “Yes [they’re] together for sure,” Alli said to Daily Mail Australia in an interview published on Dec. 23, confirming that she would be spending the holidays in Australia without her brother.