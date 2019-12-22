Jordy Murray: 5 Things About Model Spotted With Miley Cyrus’ BF Cody Simpson

Playboy model Jordy Murray was spotted hanging out with Cody Simpson in NYC only a day after Miley Cyrus posted cryptic tweets about being ‘alone’ over the holidays!

Could there be trouble in paradise between Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 22? The couple have been going strong since her split from Kaitlynn Carter, 31, however, Cody and Miley haven’t been spotted together since volunteering at a youth homeless shelter two weeks ago. The “Slide Away” singer also posted a series of cryptic tweets referencing being “lonely” over the holidays. “A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays. Was feeling like s**t cause I couldn’t be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone….,” she wrote. “In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace…”

On Dec. 22, just a day after the tweets, Cody was also seen going for a stroll with playboy model Jordy Murray, 26, in New York City in photos obtained by TMZ. “Cody is hanging with friends in New York and the girl he was photographed with is his friend’s girlfriend, there’s nothing going on with them,” a source close to the singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Here are 5 things to know about the model, who is also the December 2019 Playmate.

1. She’s a Playboy model. “@playboy announced their final playmate of the DECADE today !!!” Jordy excitedly wrote on Instagram Dec. 1. The blonde posed for an exquisite shoot dubbed a “Desert Solitaire” for Playboy’s Dec. 2019 issue, rocking a classic red one piece swimsuit for one set, and just black pumps in another. She showed off her sense of humor by re-posting several of the images, shot by Jennifer Stenglein, calling one look perfect for “date night” as well as sharing a number of behind-the-scenes pics. “For December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray, a New Jersey native who’s bringing new life to the arid West, liberation is life, vulnerability is strength and pleasure is never guilty,” the intro to the magazine spread reads. Murray reportedly began modeling in Australia as a teen, where she was studying, eventually appearing in a campaign for fitness brand Bandier. “I was in university in Australia when I got started. I was 18, which is rather late! … I think I started to be intrigued by the industry when I first saw photos of Natalia Vodianova,” she later said in an interview with c-heads magazine. “I didn’t even know that modeling was a real career. And if I had I still probably wouldn’t have considered it an option for myself! But I’m so happy the way things have worked out.”

In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate! If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake , beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope , peace… — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 22, 2019

2. She’s an East Coat gal. The 26-year-old was born Jordan Murray on May 28, 1993, in Voorhees Township, Camden County, NJ. “When I was in school we moved around quite a bit (all within the U.S.) for dads work, and then I moved to Australia alone in my late teens,” she explained in an interview to c-heads magazine. Since her modeling career took off Down Under, she re-located back to the United States and calls trendy Tribeca in NYC home!

3. She’s an avid traveller. A quick glance at her Instagram shows Jordy all over the map — literally — with photos taken in Japan, Denmark, Italy, and Spain just to name a few as well as in NYC and LA! Her travel must-haves? “A lined notebook and Weleda Skin Food,” she spilled in an interview with A Hotel Life. “Yes I realize that’s two things, but this was the travel essentials equivalent of Sophie’s choice. I get minor anxiety being so unconnected during long flights (shoutout to my fellow Gen Ys!) so having a notebook to scribble thoughts and to do lists is slightly soothing.” She also added that she is always prepared when it comes to snacks! “I used to carry a leather tote-bag of snacks in addition to checking a larger suitcase. But after suffering a minor (catastrophic) travel mishap in Spain last month I’ve taken a vow to combine all my shit into a single HARDSHELL CARRY ON. Fun fact: Most airlines refuse to hold their planes at the gate while you leisurely check your luggage. Even if said luggage Is stuffed with local wine. Rude.” Her favorite hotel in the world? The Gran Hotel Domine in Spain. “Their sauna overlooks the Guggenheim. Heaven.” And her favorite place? Joshua Tree, which is just outside of Palm Springs, California!

4. She owns a vegan food company. She’s a model who loves to eat! With a passion for food and eating right, she co-founded Alchemy, a raw vegan dessert company with her business partner Samantha Hillman. “We make cakes. #Plantbased cakes. Cakes that are free of soy, animal products, grains and refined sugars. Always organic, always delicious,” the company statement reads, listing unique flavor combos like rosewater vanilla bean and strawberry coconut yogurt. “I’m passionate about eating… so by default I also love to make food and move my body,” she revealed in an interview for Lookbook Cookbook (she also appeared as a model in the print version of their book).

5. She’s a health nut. Jordy doesn’t just believe in eating well and a fitness routine — but how the body, mind and soul work together! “[Health is] the interconnectivity off everything! Just like style is not just what you wear, wellness isn’t just what you eat. It’s mental, spiritual and physical,” she said in 2015.