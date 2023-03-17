Nick Jonas Performs Miley Cyrus Duet ‘Before the Storm’ For The 1st Time in Over 10 Years: Watch

Time heals all wounds. Nearly two decades after Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas‘s Disney Channel love affair, Nick, 30, revisited that teenage romance during the Jonas Brothers‘ Broadway residency. In a moment that fans won’t forget, Nick picked up a guitar and started to perform “Before The Storm,” the 2009 duet between him and Miley, 30. Fan footage of the event showed everyone at the Marquis Theatre singing along to the track. It marked the first time Nick performed the track in over a decade (and the first time since he and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot.)

Nick Jonas performs “Before the Storm”, his collaboration with Miley Cyrus, for the first time in over a decade. https://t.co/0UbGJ90ZTp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 17, 2023

Nick hasn’t been shy about gushing over “Before The Storm” – or his ex-girlfriend. “[Miley] ‘s a real singer,” Nick said during a 2019 interview with Apple Music’s Charts radio show, per Us Weekly. “But we knew that ’cause we grew up with her. We had a song with her back in the day called ‘Before the Storm,’ which is my favorite catalog song of the Jonas Brothers. And at that point, she was 16, and she was singing her a** off. So, it’s no surprise now that people are coming around to [her talent]. But I’m sitting around going, ‘Told you so.'”

Miley and Nick dated back in 2006 when they first met at a charity event. The two were both in their teenage years and deep within their Disney Channel careers. Miley would refer to Nick as her “first love” in her book, Miles To Go, saying that their December 2007 breakup was “the hardest day ever.” Though they would briefly reconnect in 2009, they would go on to date other people – with Nick and Priyanka, 40, ultimately marrying in 2018. Miley would herself walk down the aisle with Liam Hemsworth, a marriage that would come to an end in 2020.

In 2021, Miley observed the anniversary of “7 Things,” a song she wrote about Nick in 2008. Miley shared a screenshot of her holding up a photo of Nick, covered by a scribbled Post-It note, per US Weekly. She also shared a passage of Miles To Go about the song. “I was angry when I wrote ‘7 Things.’ I wanted to punish him, to get back at home for hurting me,” she wrote in the book. “It starts with a list of what I ‘hate.’ But I’m not a heart. My heart knew from the start that it was going to be a love story. Why does he get a love song? Because I don’t hate him. I won’t let myself hate anybody.”

She later said the track was about “forgiving, not forgetting” the relationship. “Here’s what I feel: It’s hard to imagine that our love is a story with an end. But you know, at least I’m getting some good songs out of it.”