Cody Simpson Reveals Why He & Miley Cyrus Split After ‘Amazing’ Time Together

Everything seemed to be going great between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson before their breakup. So, what happened? Miley’s ex dished on what led to them going their separate ways.

By:
April 19, 2022 10:35AM EDT
Image Credit: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s split in 2020 was a “mutual decision,” Cody, 25, said during an Apr. 19 appearance on Australia’s The Kyle & Jackie O Show. Despite spending an “amazing” year together as lovers, Cody said that he and Miley, 29, were “going in different directions in our life,” which led to them making the mature decision to call it quits. Cody said he had “just started training” to be an Olympic swimmer when the two started dating. “So, my life was changing.”

“I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally, and she was just going into her whole new album [Plastic Hearts] and was going to be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario, really,” he added. Cody said that despite the split, he and Miley are on good terms. “We were in different places,” he said. “We had a great amazing year together and everything. We lived together during all the COVID lockdown stuff.”

After reports of the Miley and Cody’s breakup started circulating in August 2020, the “Midnight Sky” singer took to Instagram Live to confirm the split. “Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” said Miley. “But, right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives and what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week, we’re out, hanging out and getting pizza. We’ve been friends for ten years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Cody reflected on the 10-month romance in May 2021, telling 60 Minutes Australia that he’d “known her for a long time” when they started dating. “She’d kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person,” said Simpson, who also added that everything “ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through, and you learn a lot from it.”

In the two years since their breakup, both Cody and Miley have moved on to new loves. He struck up a relationship with model Marloes Stevens. Miley has recently found love with drummer Maxx Morando.

 

