Cody Simpson Talks Break-Up With Miley Cyrus 10 Months After Split: ‘I Learned A Lot’

Cody Simpson has opened up on ’60 Minutes Australia’ about his split from pop star Miley Cyrus, saying their relationship ended ‘amicably’.

Pop star-turned-Olympic hopeful Cody Simpson has spoken out in the wake of his split from A-lister Miley Cyrus. The Australia native, 24, was asked about his ex during a May 29 interview with 60 Minutes Australia, 10 months after they called it quits. “I’d known her for a long time at that point,” he said. “She’d kind of acted almost as like a, not as a mentor, but she was always a heightened creative person.”

The singers were first linked in October 2019 after Miley split from The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter and her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. “We went from kind of being good friends and just having a lot of the same friends to being together for a while,” he explained, adding, “Everything ended fairly amicably. It was just one of those phases I guess you go through and you learn a lot from it.”

When Cody’s parents were asked about his past relationships, which also includes supermodel Gigi Hadid, his mom replied, “Some I were … He had some lovely girls. We’ve had some interesting rides and dinners at different people’s places.” The Aussie crooner was also previously linked to Lindsay Lohan‘s sister Ali in 2018, and even Kylie Jenner in 2011.

After he and Miley broke up in late 2020, the former Disney star said they were “individually working on” themselves. “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole,” she said, adding, “Don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza,” Cyrus said at the time. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”

Meanwhile, Cody has his sights set on the 2024 Paris Olympics. “I just qualified for my first Olympic trials,” Cody revealed in a December 12, 2020 Instagram post. “I’d love to share this personal milestone and let you in on my current journey as an athlete that I’ve kept relatively low key until now.”