Sophie Turner Sends Cryptic Message in First Social Media Post After Announcing Joe Jonas Divorce

Sophie Turner appears to be leaning on Taylor Swift to get through her divorce from Joe Jonas in more ways than one. After hanging out with the singer in public several times over the last few weeks, Sophie, 27, took a picture of a T-Swift-inspired friendship bracelet that says “Fearless” on her wrist for her first social media post since the divorce announcement. The beaded bracelet references Taylor’s 2008 album, and the 2021 re-recording of that album features the vault song “Mr. Perfectly Fine” which is about Taylor’s 2008 breakup with Joe, 34. Sophie posted the bracelet on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 8 but later deleted it.

As fans know, Sophie has turned to Taylor, 33, for support as she navigates her messy split and custody disagreement with Joe. The Game of Thrones actress and the “Anti-Hero” singer grabbed dinner in New York City several times since the divorce news became public at the beginning of September. Sophie also joined Taylor and her celebrity squad to cheer on Taylor’s rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on October 1.

Furthermore, Sophie is reportedly temporarily staying at one of Taylor’s NYC apartments as she does divorce mediation with Joe. The British actress was seen arriving home at the Tribeca townhouse with a smile on her face after the first mediation session on October 4. The former couple’s two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, are reportedly staying with Sophie at Taylor’s apartment, as well.

Sophie and Joe shocked fans when they announced their split with a joint statement on September 6. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said on Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

After the divorce news broke, Sophie filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.” Sophie claimed that she and Joe had previously agreed to make England their family’s “forever home,” and that he was stopping her from taking their kids on a trip to her home country. Joe’s rep responded to Sophie’s lawsuit and called her out for using the term “abduction” against Joe.

Sophie and Joe have since agreed to keep their kids in New York for the time being. The exes are doing divorce mediation in the city to work out their issues as they move forward with their divorce. They’ve reportedly set a trial date for January 2 in regards to custody of their two daughters.