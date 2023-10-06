Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Break Up in 2008? What They’ve Said About Their Split

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global / Shutterstock

Remember the fallout from Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas’ breakup back in 2008? Though both have moved on and have even spoken about each other in a positive way, Swifties and Jonas Brothers fans are still curious why he apparently broke up with her over the phone in under 30 seconds.

Why Did Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Break Up?

In late 2008, Taylor told Us Weekly that Joe’s reason for breaking things off with her was because of his ex Camilla Bella. Joe and Camilla’s relationship lasted until mid-2009.

“They’ve been together since we broke up,” Taylor told the outlet, adding, “That’s why we broke up — because he met her.”

At the time, the “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” singer didn’t hesitate for a second to publicly address the way that Joe dumped her. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that year, Taylor put Joe on full blast.

“You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful,” she said. “When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18. I looked at the call long — it was, like, 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record.”

Taylor was also applauded for calling out the “Burnin’ Up” singer during her Saturday Night Live debut in 2009.

“You might think I’d bring up Joe, that guy who broke up with me on the phone,” Taylor sang in a comical song for her monologue. “But I’m not going to mention him in my monologue song. Hey Joe! I’m doing real well and I’m hosting SNL — but I’m not going to write about that in my monologue song.”

In response to backlash, Joe took to his MySpace page at the time to shut down cheating rumors and explain their split.

“Several things I will state with all my heart,” the “Cake by the Ocean” singer wrote. “I never cheated on a girlfriend. It might make someone feel better to assume or imply I have been unfaithful but it is simply not true. Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed. I am truly saddened that anything would potentially cause you to think less of me.”

In 2019, Taylor returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that her “most rebellious” moment was blasting Joe a decade prior.

“That was too much. That was too much. I was 18,” she admitted. “Yeah. We laugh about it now, but … that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there.”

What Songs Have Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Written About Each Other?

Neither Taylor nor Joe has confirmed whether any of their songs were written about each other, but fans are convinced they spotted clues in some famous tracks.

Taylor’s hit “Forever and Always” reflects on a person who allegedly told her they loved her but became distant afterward. Her other single “Better Than Revenge” paints a picture of an ex’s rebound relationship, which features the lyrics, “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think / She’s an actress, woah / He was a moth to the flame / She was holding the matches, woah.”

The Grammy Award’s 2021 track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” is yet another hit rumored to be about Joe.

As for the “Love Bug” crooner, he and his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas released their song “Much Better” in 2009, and it seemingly includes a dig at Taylor’s single “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

“I get a rep for breakin’ hearts / Now I’m done with superstars,” the band sings. “And all the tears on her guitar / I’m not bitter / But now I see / Everything I’d ever need / Is the girl in front of me / She’s much better.”

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Friends?

Joe, for the most part, made positive public comments about Taylor over the years but initially kept his responses vague. However, he revealed that they were “cool” when they were spotted catching up at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, according to Access Hollywood.

In the years to come, it appeared that Taylor and Joe formed a healthy friendship. Taylor even befriended Joe’s now-estranged wife, Sophie Turner. Since that the DNCE frontman and the Game of Thrones alum are separated, however, it is not currently clear whether or not Taylor and Joe are friends — especially since she was spotted hanging out with Sophie on multiple occasions in late 2023.