Scott Disick & Corinne Olympios: The Truth About Their Relationship After Night Out

The recent Miami outing isn't the first meeting between the pair, as Scott has known the 'Bachelor' star for 'quite a while.'

May 11, 2022 7:08PM EDT
Scott Disick
Scott Disick is known to have a fair share of beauties by his side every now and then, so it’s understandable fans want the 411 when he’s spotted out with a new female companion. Such was the case when Kourtney Kardashian’s ex was seen leaving a Miami restaurant over the weekend with The Bachelor star Corinne Olympios. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLIfe, however, that the pair are merely friends, and that Scott still has his sights set on model Rebecca Donaldson.

“Scott and Corrine have a lot of friends in common, he’s actually known her for quite a while,” the insider explained. “But there’s nothing going on between them, he’s still with Rebecca and very focused on impressing her.”

“Scott seems to be really into Rebecca and everyone in the family is hoping it will last,” the source continued, referring to Kourt’s clan, as she broke up with Scott in 2015 and recently got engaged to Travis Barker. The exes also share three children together — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. “All they want is for Scott to move on from Kourtney and be happy because that seems like the only way that he’ll get over her being with Travis,” the insider added. “The sooner that he can get past that the better it will be for everyone, so at this point everyone’s just really encouraging him to make this relationship work because Rebecca seems to be doing him a lot of good.”

Just last month, Scott and Rebecca’s romance seemed to be heating up, as they were spotted on a romantic date in Malibu a few days after they walked the red carpet together at the premiere of The Kardashians. Before that star-studded outing, the cute couple enjoyed a few other dates in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Corrine hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly since she and DeMario Jackson had fans guessing about the nature of their relationship following their scandal-ridden season on Bachelor in Paradise.

