Rob Kardashian ‘Can’t Wait’ To Have ‘Another Brother’ In Travis Barker After He Marries Kourtney

Rob Kardashian is excited to welcome another male into the family fold! While the Arthur George designer cherishes being the only brother to his five famous sisters, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Rob is looking forward to calling Kourtney’s fiancé Travis Barker a sibling.

“Since Kourtney started dating Travis, Rob has seen a whole new side of Kourtney,” the insider explained. “Rob knows she’s happier than she’s been in a long time, and he appreciates how incredible Travis treats her. Rob has absolutely seen their relationship transition over time and he can see why they’re perfect for each other.” After about a year of dating, Travis proposed to the Poosh founder in October 2021. “Rob loves Travis and he can’t wait to welcome another brother into the family. He’s been close with Travis for years and he couldn’t be happier for them.”

While Rob will be making room for Travis at family gatherings, he’ll continue to do the same for Kourt’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick. The former couple — who share Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — officially split in 2015. “Rob has always had a close bond with Scott, and that would never change despite the fact that he and Kourtney broke up,” added the source. “Rob respects Scott as the father of his niece and nephews, and even though things didn’t work out between him and Kourtney, Scott will always be family to Rob.”

A second source for HollywoodLIfe echoed the sentiment, saying Rob will “always consider Scott to be a part of his family because, at this point, he is.” However, Rob has truly taken a liking to Kourtney’s new beau. “There is something about Travis that Rob appreciates, and he thinks the world of him. They have been friends for a long time before he started being romantic with Kourtney and Rob is incredibly happy that, in the end, Kourtney is marrying a man that deserves her. Rob will be honored to call Trav a brother.”

Meanwhile, Rob is undoubtedly not as excited about a different family member, or former family member rather, as he is in the midst of his ex Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against his family. The Instagram model, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob, is suing for $100 million after she claims the Kardashians had her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.