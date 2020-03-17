‘Bachelor’ Alum Corinne Olympios Shares Hot New Bikini Pic Amid Quarantine: I’m In ‘Zombie Mode’

Corinne Olympios is self-quarantining in style! The ‘Bachelor’ star didn’t risk contracting the new coronavirus by rocking her red gingham bikini at home.

Corinne Olympios, 28, is in “zombie mode” during a time that doesn’t seem too far off from the beginning of a zombie apocalypse! The Bachelor alum is staying safe at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, but she didn’t need access to a beach to snap bikini content for the ‘gram. On March 17 — AKA, “day 4” of her quarantine — the ABC star shared a photo of her lounging in her backyard in a red gingham bikini set from LPA. Even her tanning towel was a fashionable find from Revolve: PAIGE’s blue and white-striped beach towel.

“Quarantine day 4 🍤 Zombie mode. @revolve @lpa,” Corinne captioned the photo. The high-cut bikini also accentuated Corinne’s waist, a result from the recent work she’s been putting into hot yoga! Corinne revealed her slimmed-down waistline on her Instagram Story on March 17, but she won’t be able to return to the yoga studio for awhile as businesses temporarily close its doors nationwide. “Hot yoga results. Really sad I have to stay away for the time being but going to start some serious at home workouts!,” Corinne wrote on her IG Story.

Many gyms have closed across the US. In Los Angeles, Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered that gyms — in addition to movie theaters, bars, and restaurants’ inside dining services — be closed down until March 31.

Like Corinne, many other celebrities are joining the fight to flatten the curve of the coronavirus’s infection by quarantining at home. Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Lea Michele and Orland Bloom have all revealed their quarantine plans to fans. The outbreak is so serious, it has even led Heidi Klum to separately quarantine from her husband Tom Kaulitz after she displayed symptoms of COVID-19 (the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus strain). Be like Corinne and take your bikini photos at home!